  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Mirage
  4. Used 1991 Mitsubishi Mirage
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 Mitsubishi Mirage Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Mirage
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Mirages for sale
List Price Estimate
$781 - $1,844
Used Mirage for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Bulletproof

dirtyface, 10/26/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This little car must have been engineered by the folks in Bavaria. It has withstood the test of time in grand fashion. It received regular service every 3000 miles. Has over 185000 miles and still uses no oil between changes. It's interior has just started to show its age barely. The finish is bright and it is mechanically sound. My wife drove it for ten years and is still not tired of it. We bought a new Kia which sits outside and the '91 Mits is still in the garage. We would sell it but it doesn't cost us anything, and still gets about 42 MPG. I'm impressed, I didn't think it would last but it was well built and well engineered. I will miss it.

Report Abuse

best

raditears, 10/22/2002
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

the car is the best

Report Abuse

Great Little Car

GHETTO RIDR, 09/21/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have had very few probalems with this car. It is very dependable.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Mirages for sale

Related Used 1991 Mitsubishi Mirage info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles