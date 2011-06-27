Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Sedan Consumer Reviews
the jousting lancer
nice car but hard to get with the features you want without getting some you don't, like alloy wheels are only with automatics. the ph. setup is horrible or else i'm doing something wrong!! the usb is ....wait for it.... in the freakin glovebox!! really inconvenient and the stereo is way bassy, even with the bass turned down some. on the upside it handles nice and feul economy is better than advertised. smooth ride and fairly quiet cabin price goes up mysteriously when buying, this fee ,that fee,..... overall i like the car alot but will have to spend a little more money to get it the way i want it and spend some more time trying to figure out the sound and ph. as i just bought it today and only drrove about 220 mi. mitsubishi is qaulity stuff tho and i,m sure i'll figure it out. i would recommend this car over any american made model. 23,000 miles now and my only concern is that the low beam headlights are very dim
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
great little car
i bought a 2015 forte earlier for the wife. i kept looking around for the second perfect price car for myself. i have owned a 02 lancer and a 99 mirage in the past and know the reliability of owning a Mitsubishi. i run into the 15 lancer at a car lot and it only had 3100 miles on it. i worked a deal for 12500 and from there its in my drive way. its a sporty little car but does sound loud with the cvt transmission. it is a little back dated on the sterio. Over all for the price it is better then any car i found and very happy with the car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
You get what you pay for
We wanted a new 4-door sedan with a good warranty and a low price. Found our Lancer at an excellent price due to end-of-year discount. It currently has about 30,000 miles on it, and I would sell it today if I could but we owe more on it than it is worth, since the resale value is very low on these cars and we made the mistake of taking out a fairly long term for our loan. First problem we noticed is that the car's gear ratios seem to be off. It accelerates well in 1st gear, but once you shift into 2nd you lose all your momentum and the car crawls forward until you get into higher RPMs. The car has tan cloth seats that seem to get stained just from you looking at them. We have no kids and aren't slobs, yet somehow the car has stains all over the seats. It has stains just from snow falling on the seat and getting it a little wet. The car is a 2015 but feels like a 2008, Mitsubishi really has done next to nothing to modernize the Lancer since they released this generation. The car does have Bluetooth capability but it takes a long time to connect, and when I try to use the voice prompts to make a call it often can't understand what I am saying, even when I speak slowly and clearly. With about 15,000 miles on it, the car started having problems where it would have to crank for quite a while before starting. Now it has some sort of creaking in the suspension with only 30,000 miles on it. I'm just crossing my fingers at this point and hoping it doesn't need major repairs before we can pay off enough of the loan to justify selling it. This is the second Mitsubishi I've owned and I will never own another one unless I get something like a 3000GT as a project car, knowing I will need to sink lots of money into it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Good value!
So I work at a dealership and I got to pick up a lancer gt (The one I bought) and someone had put an exhaust on it and it was a lot of fun to drive, after a week of it sitting there at our lot, they dropped the price and I got an amazing deal. It’s not the best car I’ve owned, I traded in my sonata which was almost perfect in its design but it was far more expensive. The paint isn’t too strong, it chips easily and some of the inside materials aren’t great but overall it’s a fun and reliable car. I’m very happy with it for what I paid.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I understand why they stopped making them
Bought a 2015 lancer brand new because the rebates and discounts were good. 70,000 miles no issues, but not the most refined car. The manual transmission is a little spongy and the interior is lacking. They haven't done a single thing to upgrade the car since 2008. The car is fine, but resale has tanked on them so I'm upside down in it. The dealer always pressured me into unnecessary purchases until I told them off, and now they want nothing to do with me. I wouldn't look past buying one for cheap, but brand new with a warranty not a great deal.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
