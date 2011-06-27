  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Lancer
  4. Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer
  5. Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 Lancer
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Lancers for sale
List Price Range
$8,995 - $10,450
Used Lancer for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love This Car! Great Price and No Hassle

The Great Jordano Supreme, 06/07/2017
ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

In 2014, I asked a mechanic friend of mine what car i should buy. He told me to buy a Mitsubishi. He said they had stepped up their game on reliability and after owning mine for 3 years now, i couldn't agree more! I owned American cars my whole life and finally after the last one took a dump on me, I quit. I decided to only go foreign from now on. I walked into the mitsubishi dealership, test drove the lancer and bought it the next day and never looked back. In 3 years, I have been in for routine oil changes and 1 little thing that they called me to notify me of and was completely covered by them. The Alternator had a service ticket issue which did make a weird noise for about a month before they called me. Thats all cleared up now. It has started every time. It handles well but feels a little boxy. It is not the most fuel efficient ride in its class, but 30 MPG on average for me isn't bad at all. I wish it had a little more pep to get up to speed and the sound system is lacking but other than that I love it and I do not in anyway regret my decision to buy Mitsubishi. I would recommend it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great deal & value for all the extras

irene paredez, 01/02/2017
GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Love the drive and comfort of this car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Love my Lancer

Roberta Bliss, 11/21/2015
ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Not a lot of bells and whistles, but looks sporty and zips in and out of places with ease.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Lancers for sale

Related Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles