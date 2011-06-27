Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Sedan Consumer Reviews
Love This Car! Great Price and No Hassle
In 2014, I asked a mechanic friend of mine what car i should buy. He told me to buy a Mitsubishi. He said they had stepped up their game on reliability and after owning mine for 3 years now, i couldn't agree more! I owned American cars my whole life and finally after the last one took a dump on me, I quit. I decided to only go foreign from now on. I walked into the mitsubishi dealership, test drove the lancer and bought it the next day and never looked back. In 3 years, I have been in for routine oil changes and 1 little thing that they called me to notify me of and was completely covered by them. The Alternator had a service ticket issue which did make a weird noise for about a month before they called me. Thats all cleared up now. It has started every time. It handles well but feels a little boxy. It is not the most fuel efficient ride in its class, but 30 MPG on average for me isn't bad at all. I wish it had a little more pep to get up to speed and the sound system is lacking but other than that I love it and I do not in anyway regret my decision to buy Mitsubishi. I would recommend it.
Great deal & value for all the extras
Love the drive and comfort of this car.
Love my Lancer
Not a lot of bells and whistles, but looks sporty and zips in and out of places with ease.
