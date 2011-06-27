Used 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer Sedan Consumer Reviews
This is a great safe car!
I'm 19 and I purchased my 09 lancer a little over a year ago and I was so happy with the car. Recently i was in a 4 car accident and I was hit from behind, and also had front collision. Not only did i enjoy and love the car but it did extremely well holding up in the accident. All the airbags went off accordingly, and I was very happy with the safety of the car so much I'm going to get another!!!
Fun to Drive and Dependable!
I bought my lancer brand new 6 years ago. It has 110K miles and still runs great! In that time, I took good care of it (nothing extreme), but I replaced the air filter at least once a year, changed the oil about every 5500 miles. Have had 3 sets of tires, changed the front brakes and battery once. Changed the transmission oil twice and that's about it. I still get between 30-32 miles on the highway and about 22 around town. The car has great torque for what it is. Though it's not a luxury vehicle (especially the interior), when I'm at a stop light, sometimes it's hard to tell if the car is still running. that's how good the engine still is.
Powertrain Problems
We bought this GTS in Oct 08 from Northside Mitsubishi in Edmonton. The car looked great and seemed to be fairly tight. We were pretty excited being our first new car for my wife. at 4000km, the rear main engine seal half way through a 1200km trip. The engine needed to be pulled and the seal replaced. Roadside assistance did nothing for us and we limped 600km to the dealership, filling oil every 50km. At 6400 the transmission started packing it in and will be going in for replacement on April 13th 2009. The company will do nothing for us other then repairing the major issues even when they struggle in today's market. Replacing the vehicle would be the solution, which they declined.
Bought in 2008 as new, and it's still drives like new
I bought it new from MT dealer in 2008. Mine is 09 model es, and it's extremely reliable daily commute car. I personally think this car is way cheaper and better than competitive model Civic and Corolla. My car has put 82,000 miles and never had any single problems. Brakes and tires are very sturdy because I have neven replaced brakes still today.
Awesome machine
Alright so this car is absolutely worth the money, I commute 150 miles a day round trip and it runs strong with decent comfort. The only negatives Ive found with this car are if you live where it snows you WILL be jamming out your rims with a snow brush every time you get out of the car or drive around with the car shaking so bad you cant read the guages, it also doesn't do as well as promised on gas I average 23ish. You 100% want the rockford sound system and the CVT transmission is complete junk so buy a 5 speed. (traded my automatic back after 2 weeks because it was so annoying). Other than that this car is amazing and I may buy another one when trade in time rolls around.
Sponsored cars related to the Lancer
Related Used 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner