Used 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer Sedan Consumer Reviews

This is a great safe car! Brittni , 03/12/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I'm 19 and I purchased my 09 lancer a little over a year ago and I was so happy with the car. Recently i was in a 4 car accident and I was hit from behind, and also had front collision. Not only did i enjoy and love the car but it did extremely well holding up in the accident. All the airbags went off accordingly, and I was very happy with the safety of the car so much I'm going to get another!!! Report Abuse

Fun to Drive and Dependable! jamster3 , 06/12/2015 GTS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 14 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought my lancer brand new 6 years ago. It has 110K miles and still runs great! In that time, I took good care of it (nothing extreme), but I replaced the air filter at least once a year, changed the oil about every 5500 miles. Have had 3 sets of tires, changed the front brakes and battery once. Changed the transmission oil twice and that's about it. I still get between 30-32 miles on the highway and about 22 around town. The car has great torque for what it is. Though it's not a luxury vehicle (especially the interior), when I'm at a stop light, sometimes it's hard to tell if the car is still running. that's how good the engine still is. Report Abuse

Powertrain Problems Mitsi Problems , 04/03/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We bought this GTS in Oct 08 from Northside Mitsubishi in Edmonton. The car looked great and seemed to be fairly tight. We were pretty excited being our first new car for my wife. at 4000km, the rear main engine seal half way through a 1200km trip. The engine needed to be pulled and the seal replaced. Roadside assistance did nothing for us and we limped 600km to the dealership, filling oil every 50km. At 6400 the transmission started packing it in and will be going in for replacement on April 13th 2009. The company will do nothing for us other then repairing the major issues even when they struggle in today's market. Replacing the vehicle would be the solution, which they declined. Report Abuse

Bought in 2008 as new, and it's still drives like new yokohomme , 09/01/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought it new from MT dealer in 2008. Mine is 09 model es, and it's extremely reliable daily commute car. I personally think this car is way cheaper and better than competitive model Civic and Corolla. My car has put 82,000 miles and never had any single problems. Brakes and tires are very sturdy because I have neven replaced brakes still today. Report Abuse