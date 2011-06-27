Used 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Sedan Consumer Reviews

A Fun car to drive wranglerman59 , 02/22/2012 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Purchased new in Sept. 06, after shopping all the others, Toyota, Nissan, Honda, etc... we picked the Lancer. There is plenty of room for the driver, I'm 6'4". Will carry 4 adults and luggage. Handles great, good performance, for a 4 dr sedan. Very comfortable for short or long drives (took a 7 day 4k mile trip) gets 25-30 mpg around town and 29-36 hwy. have over 98k miles and still runs great, with only oil changes, tires and timing belt replaced, still has factory brakes! one of the best if not the best car I have every owned/driven (have owned 36 cars/trucks) Report Abuse

Love my Lancer 3 Tim , 10/27/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful As of October 2010 with over 55,000 miles still loving my 2006 Lancer SE. I had to get new tires at 50,000 miles and the brakes are about due for service (at 58,000 miles!!). I used to tell people my 1993 Honda Civic was the best car I ever owned, but I think my Lancer has beat it. Nothing but regular maintenance after 55,000 miles and 4 years, incredible! Report Abuse

2006 Lancer Bagsy1 , 03/16/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I recently was t-boned on the drivers side. The Lancer was totaled but I walked away. I am completely satisfied with the saftey and reliablity of the car. Report Abuse

Sportcompact Segment's Best Kept Secret JOE LANGLEY , 11/23/2005 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I did not know of the exsistance of this particular Lancer model, but I was forced to research this car due to rising insurance costs. I went to the dealership and was handed the keys to the Lancer ralliart W/5 speed manual transmission, the moment I slipped the transmission into first gear and rolled away, I knew deep in my heart that my search for a car was offically over. I took a left turn out of the dealership and headed straight for the interstate where I merged into traffic with authority. The smooth clutch and short throw transmission were a pure joy to operate. Torque is present in abundance with no need to downshift to pass. The handling is telepathic and this car has a great sounding exhaust. Report Abuse