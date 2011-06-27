  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Lancer
  4. Used 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer
  5. Used 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Lancer
5(91%)4(6%)3(0%)2(3%)1(0%)
4.8
32 reviews
Write a review
See all Lancers for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,589 - $3,041
Used Lancer for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...7

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A Fun car to drive

wranglerman59, 02/22/2012
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

Purchased new in Sept. 06, after shopping all the others, Toyota, Nissan, Honda, etc... we picked the Lancer. There is plenty of room for the driver, I'm 6'4". Will carry 4 adults and luggage. Handles great, good performance, for a 4 dr sedan. Very comfortable for short or long drives (took a 7 day 4k mile trip) gets 25-30 mpg around town and 29-36 hwy. have over 98k miles and still runs great, with only oil changes, tires and timing belt replaced, still has factory brakes! one of the best if not the best car I have every owned/driven (have owned 36 cars/trucks)

Report Abuse

Love my Lancer 3

Tim, 10/27/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

As of October 2010 with over 55,000 miles still loving my 2006 Lancer SE. I had to get new tires at 50,000 miles and the brakes are about due for service (at 58,000 miles!!). I used to tell people my 1993 Honda Civic was the best car I ever owned, but I think my Lancer has beat it. Nothing but regular maintenance after 55,000 miles and 4 years, incredible!

Report Abuse

2006 Lancer

Bagsy1, 03/16/2007
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I recently was t-boned on the drivers side. The Lancer was totaled but I walked away. I am completely satisfied with the saftey and reliablity of the car.

Report Abuse

Sportcompact Segment's Best Kept Secret

JOE LANGLEY, 11/23/2005
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I did not know of the exsistance of this particular Lancer model, but I was forced to research this car due to rising insurance costs. I went to the dealership and was handed the keys to the Lancer ralliart W/5 speed manual transmission, the moment I slipped the transmission into first gear and rolled away, I knew deep in my heart that my search for a car was offically over. I took a left turn out of the dealership and headed straight for the interstate where I merged into traffic with authority. The smooth clutch and short throw transmission were a pure joy to operate. Torque is present in abundance with no need to downshift to pass. The handling is telepathic and this car has a great sounding exhaust.

Report Abuse

Mitusubishi Lancer ES - Excellent Value

Tanzeem, 06/10/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The Lancer is an excellent value! It has Japanese build quality, feels substantial, gets good fuel economy, has an above average sound sytem, and it absorbs bumps with ease. So far my car has been very reliable. I drove a 1999 Mitsubishi Lancer MX-Extra 1.5 4cylinder in Asia for 4 years and put 178,000 trouble free miles even under extremely heat, stress, and stop and go traffic. My brother is still driving it. The 2006 Lancer feels much stiffer, has more power, interior room and should easily last 250,000 miles+ if maintained according to the owners' manual. Overall this is one of the best Japanese Econo Sedans money can buy. It has a solid build quality. The best value is the ES. Go for the Ralliart if you want to go 0-100 fast and then back down to 0 with all round disc and the 2.4L engine.

Report Abuse
12345...7
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Lancers for sale

Related Used 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles