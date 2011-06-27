  1. Home
Used 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer ES Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Lancer
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/356.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.
Front hip room51.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room50.2 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Front track57.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.3 cu.ft.
Length177.6 in.
Curb weight2690 lbs.
Gross weight3638 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track57.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Munich Silver Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl
  • Rio Red Pearl
  • Coronado Sand Metallic
  • Thunder Gray Metallic
  • Labrador Black Pearl
  • Innsbruck White
Interior Colors
  • Tan
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
P185/65R14 tiresyes
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
