Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,095
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|6-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,095
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Front, center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|yes
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|6-speed automated manual
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,095
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/23 mpg
|17/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|246.5/333.5 mi.
|246.5/319.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.5 gal.
|14.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,095
|Torque
|300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|291 hp @ 6500 rpm
|291 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.7 ft.
|38.7 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,095
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|no
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,095
|Sunroof & Leather Package
|yes
|no
|Navigation System Package
|yes
|yes
|Chrome Package
|yes
|yes
|Aero Kit Package
|yes
|no
|Interior Sport Package GSR
|yes
|no
|Sight and Sound Package
|yes
|no
|Interior Sport Package MR
|no
|yes
|Premium Package
|no
|yes
|Touring Package
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,095
|140 watts stereo output
|yes
|no
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|no
|Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakers
|no
|yes
|710 watts stereo output
|no
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|no
|yes
|Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo system
|no
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|yes
|9 total speakers
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,095
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,095
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,095
|Accessory 6-CD/MP3 Audio Head Unit
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,095
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,095
|Front head room
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|sport front seats
|yes
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.7 in.
|54.7 in.
|Front leg room
|42.5 in.
|42.5 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.3 in.
|53.3 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|leather/suede
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,095
|Rear head room
|36.9 in.
|36.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.3 in.
|33.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.3 in.
|54.3 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,095
|Accessory Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|Accessory Side Wind Deflectors
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,095
|Front track
|60.8 in.
|60.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|6.9 cu.ft.
|6.9 cu.ft.
|Length
|177.0 in.
|177.0 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|6.9 cu.ft.
|6.9 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.3 in.
|5.3 in.
|Height
|58.3 in.
|58.3 in.
|EPA interior volume
|107.1 cu.ft.
|107.1 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|104.3 in.
|104.3 in.
|Width
|71.3 in.
|71.3 in.
|Rear track
|60.8 in.
|60.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,095
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,095
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|18 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|P245/40R18 93Y tires
|yes
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,095
|modified MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,095
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ 100000 mi.
|7 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
