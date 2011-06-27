Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2011 Lancer Evolution
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,095
Starting MSRP
$37,295
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG1919
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyesyes
Transmission5-speed manual6-speed automated manual
mechanical center differentialyesyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.5/333.5 mi.246.5/319.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG1919
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower291 hp @ 6500 rpm291 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.38.7 ft.
Valves1616
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnoyes
dusk sensing headlampsnoyes
Packages
Sunroof & Leather Packageyesno
Navigation System Packageyesyes
Chrome Packageyesyes
Aero Kit Packageyesno
Interior Sport Package GSRyesno
Sight and Sound Packageyesno
Interior Sport Package MRnoyes
Premium Packagenoyes
Touring Packagenoyes
In-Car Entertainment
140 watts stereo outputyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
mast antennayesyes
6 total speakersyesno
Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakersnoyes
710 watts stereo outputnoyes
1 subwoofer(s)noyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyes
Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo systemnoyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyes
9 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesno
cruise controlyesyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
power steeringyesyes
front reading lightsyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyes
trunk lightyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelnoyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Accessory 6-CD/MP3 Audio Head Unityesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.40.6 in.
sport front seatsyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyes
Front hip room53.3 in.53.3 in.
clothyesno
leather/suedenoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.54.1 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.54.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
Exterior Options
Accessory Wheel Locksyesyes
Accessory Side Wind Deflectorsyesyes
Measurements
Front track60.8 in.60.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.9 cu.ft.6.9 cu.ft.
Length177.0 in.177.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.9 cu.ft.6.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.5.3 in.
Height58.3 in.58.3 in.
EPA interior volume107.1 cu.ft.107.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.
Width71.3 in.71.3 in.
Rear track60.8 in.60.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wicked White
  • Phantom Black Pearl
  • Apex Silver Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Pearl
  • Octane Blue Pearl
  • Rally Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, leather/suede
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesyes
P245/40R18 93Y tiresyesyes
Performance tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
