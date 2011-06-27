Used 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Sedan Consumer Reviews
Nothing Better in Its Class...
This is my third Evolution. I have test driven several Subaru STi's, but I keep coming back to the EVO. After smoking a Honda S2000 on the test drive...I fell in love with the MR. Honda drivers will not like the transmission, but red line racers will love every ounce of it. I bought this car for one reason and one reason only...PERFORMANCE! I have a loaded 2006 BMW 325xi for long drives. Everything else is my MR. Even my wife loves the car. Its gas mileage is awesome, considering the performance output. If you love performance...do yourself a favor and take a test drive before they are all sold.
Monster Car
The Lancer Evolution MR is safe and fun at the same time. With the four doors I'm able to fit my little boy in the back seat and three more adults.
Just Great
This car is the best bang for the buck you can get. I used to have an Eclipse, and this car builds on that fun factor. It is very solid at high speeds and will get you in trouble if you don't watch out. Its gas mileage isn't as good as it was in my Eclipse, but that is expected since you're on an AWD platform now. I prefer this car much more over the looks of the STi.
Fun Car to Drive
The EVO is the best car to drive. The reason is that you will never have more fun than any other car while you drive. I had many cars and nothing compares to the EVO. However, if you don't own an EVO you should go and get yours now because they are almost sold out in the United States.
Well built, engineered like nothing else
With a small investment in professional tuning - wider down pipe, cosworth cams, reflash and AWD dyno mapping, this car rated 341 whp and turned 11.9. This car was solidly constructed high interior and exterior build quality with plain materials. Sadly, car was impossible to live with. A small trip across Boston to drop off my son and pick him up from camp was always an unpleasant ride. This is a car for enthusiasts in rural areas with garage space. This is a truly fast car.
