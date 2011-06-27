Used 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Consumer Reviews

Modern Muscle! BigTim , 05/27/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have owned NUMEROUS cars, a'96 BMW M3, a '94 Mazda RX7, a Mini Cooper S, a Volvo 850R, an Audi S4, all of which were extensively modified... This car is by far the most honed instrument that I have ever owned. The only car which was even close to as fun was the Mini. This car is a beast in every way, I am Currently running over 400 hp, have had numerous encounters with the drag strip, and 35,000 miles on the still strong stock clutch. I have had some auto-X and the brakes are still strong and have lots of life left. I ask a lot from my cars and this has been one of the best, most reliable, and wicked cars I have ever owned. It is not for every one, just a select few who put driving above all else. Report Abuse

Don't BUY!! Get the STi Cheated! , 06/01/2003 1 of 3 people found this review helpful When I purchased my EVO it was a great day! But soon problems followed. I have had it in the shop 6 times and i know of other who have. I got the opportunity to drive the STi.. Much faster, better handling with its adjustable Differentials, BETTER QUALITY! If you don't like replacing head gaskets don't buy EVO! Report Abuse

My favorite 4G63-powered car yet skaufels4 , 03/18/2004 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I have put over 196K miles on my '95 Eclipse GST (stock 4G63 engine and turbo). Now that I have a wife and 5 year old twins, I need something larger. My wife wanted my to get a Lexus IS300. I wanted a EVO. Once I got my wife to test drive the EVO, she was sold. Also, she doesn't mind the looks and comments she get from passer- byes. This is by far one the most fun cars I have driven. It is an absolute pleasure to drive... power, handling, brakes and exceptional feel. I will continue to use my '95 Eclipe to commute to work, and see how many miles it will go. The EVO will drug of choice for the weekends... putting a smile on face each time I drive it. Report Abuse

The Perfect Car McDaddy , 06/19/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Wonderful all-around car. So fun to drive, you'll find yourself making up excuses just to drive it! Awesome explosive power and design, will make on-viewers head's spin! Report Abuse