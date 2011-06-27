  1. Home
2017 Mitsubishi i-MiEV Review

Pros & Cons

  • Priced less than other EVs
  • Easy maneuverability in city traffic
  • Disappointingly short driving range compared to rival EVs
  • Long recharging time
  • Sluggish acceleration
  • Busy, uncomfortable ride quality on the highway
List Price Estimate
$11,447 - $13,567
Used i-MiEV for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

A small electric vehicle, the 2017 Mitsubishi i-MiEV offers the prospect of gas-free commuting at a low entry-level price. Basically, this is one of the least expensive electric vehicles on the market. Factoring in government tax rebates, you're potentially looking at fewer than $20,000 for a new EV. Unfortunately, that's about all the i-MiEV has going for it.

For starters, the i-MiEV doesn't perform as well as rival EVs. The EPA says you can expect a typical driving range of just 59 miles before running out of battery power. Most other EVs that are similarly priced can go about 20 to 30 miles more. And once you've depleted the i-MiEV's batteries, it will take quite a while to recharge. With the i-MiEV, expect charging times about twice as long as those in rival EVs.

Once you've got it on the road, the i-MiEV is one of the slowest cars on the market to reach 60 mph. And if you are brave enough to venture onto the highway, you'll quickly discover a bouncy and rough ride. It's loud, too, with not much sound insulation to keep out the wind and road noise. This isn't the kind of vehicle that will keep you calm and undisturbed on the way to work in the morning.

Other EVs fare better. The Chevrolet Spark is the closest in size and prize to the i-MiEV, and it's much quicker and it comes with more standard equipment. The Fiat 500e, Ford Focus Electric and Nissan Leaf are all more expensive than the i-MiEV but give you longer driving ranges, much more upscale interiors and superior refinement. So while the idea of using a small, inexpensive EV for commuting is enticing, we recommend avoiding the i-MiEV as the means to go about it.

Standard safety equipment on the 2017 Mitsubishi i-MiEV includes antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum), stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. It also features an "Approaching Vehicle Audible System" (AVAS), which alerts pedestrians that the i-MiEV is nearby by emitting a sound at low speeds. Rear parking sensors and a rearview camera are optional.

At the Edmunds test track, in a simulated panic stop, the i-MiEV came to a stop from 60 mph in 120 feet, which is typical for an EV in this class. When the government crash tested the i-MiEV, it received an overall rating offour out of five stars, with four stars for total frontal-impact protection and three stars for total side-impact protection. The lower side-impact score is the result of excessive rear door panel intrusion during testing, suggesting an elevated risk of torso injuries for passengers riding in back.

2017 Mitsubishi i-MiEV models

The 2017 Mitsubishi i-MiEV is an all-electric four-door hatchback with seating for four. There's just one trim level and it's called ES.

Standard equipment includes 15-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, heated side mirrors, full power accessories, air-conditioning, heated front seats, 50/50 split-folding rear seats that also recline, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

Also included are a Level 3 quick-charging port and a remote system that activates the climate control and the charging timer.

The optional Navigation package adds a 7-inch touchscreen, navigation, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity (known as the Fuse hands-free link system), steering-wheel audio controls and a USB port. Stand-alone options include rear parking sensors, blue LED interior lighting and a cargo net.

Powering the rear-wheel-drive 2017 Mitsubishi i-MiEV is a 49-kilowatt electric motor (66 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque) fed by a 16-kWh lithium-ion battery. At the Edmunds test track, the i-MiEV went from zero to 60 mph in 14.7 seconds, which is a long time for any modern car, even an EV. For comparison, the Nissan Leaf posts a 10.2-second time, while a Fiat 500e will make it to 60 mph in just 8.2 seconds.

According to the EPA, the2017 Mitsubishi i-MiEV has an estimated driving range of just 59 miles. That's far less than the i-MiEV's competitors that typically have 75-85 miles of range. (The Nissan Leaf, with its optional battery, can go more than 100 miles.) The EPA has given the i-MiEV an energy consumption estimate of 30 kWh per 100 miles rating (the lower the kWh number, the better), which is on par with competitors like the Leaf and Volkswagen e-Golf.

Because of the i-MiEV's 3.3kW onboard charger, it can take a long time to charge fully. Plugged into a 120-volt household outlet, the Mitsubishi takes 14-22 hours to reach a full charge, and in our testing, it was usually closer to 22. With a Level 2 (240-volt) charging station, the EPA estimates the i-MiEV can be recharged in seven hours, though we found that the i-MiEV typically needed eight hours. Mitsubishi claims that a Level 3 charger will restore the i-MiEV to 80 percent of a full charge in just 30 minutes, but these chargers aren't as common, so you'll want to check your area for availability.

Driving

One of the benefits of driving a small, electric-powered vehicle like the 2017 i-MiEV is that it has decent pep off the line, especially in the city. At low speeds in city traffic, it's particularly at home. In general, the lack of a gas-powered engine makes for a quiet cabin, but there is a distinct sound from the electric motor when you accelerate hard.

Driving a Mitsubishi i-MiEV on the highway is a much less enjoyable experience. The last time we tested one, we achieved a top speed of just 81 mph. The time it takes to accelerate to 60 mph just isn't up to modern standards. Once it's on the highway, the i-MiEV depletes its batteries at a particularly swift rate and there's a noticeable increase in wind and tire noise. Comfort is an issue too, with a bouncy, busy ride.

Interior

While it may have seemed funky five years ago when it was introduced, the i-MiEV feels dated and cheap on the inside by today's standards. Most of the cabin surfaces are hard plastic, with a sort of monotone feeling throughout.

Thanks to the Mitsubishi i-MiEV's tall body, there's plenty of headroom, but the driving position is awkward and legroom is tight for taller adults, who will likely run out of seat-track travel. Legroom is also a problem in the backseat, and the seats themselves are flat and not very supportive.

For storage, there is 13.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, which isn't much by EV or hatchback standards. There's enough room back there for some golf clubs or a standard sized suitcase, but some EV rivals have nearly double that space. Fold the seats down to get a much healthier amount of space: 50.4 cubes. That's similar to cars like the Kia Soul EV and the VW e-Golf.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Mitsubishi i-MiEV.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Compare: what do you want?
i heart mi MiEV,09/22/2016
ES 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
What do you want an electric car to do? Better question--what do you want YOUR electric car to do? Zip around and make you look cool? There's a Tesla for that. Practical wagon / hatchback that you can use for slightly longer range trips? VW e-Golf, Nissan Leaf, or Kia Soul EV. Small, practical, extremely economical run-around car for errands with the kids and groceries that's also pretty fun to drive? This Mitsubishi i MiEV, Spark EV, and Fiat 500e. For a cost-effective answer in this last category, I don't think you can beat the i MiEV, depending on the price you can pick one up for. A few weeks ago, we bought a '16 after trying and crunching numbers on several of the other cars listed above. Was it the best? Depends. Was it the most acceleration and range and best handling? Clearly not. Was it the most economical EV option we could find? Definitely. We got ours for what we think was a screaming deal (especially including the up-to-$7500 tax credit: check your own tax situation before you assume a $7500 rebate on the price of the car...) and it fits precisely what we need / want it for. We have an amazing charging network around us and, yes, we wish our iMiEV would go farther and charge faster, but we weren't even considering roughly double the net price (after the tax rebate) for things that for us are pretty marginal considerations. I'm risk tolerant and have already pushed the limits of range and proximity to a charging network when I've traveled solo (without family). If you're using this to bop around town or for a reasonable-length daily commute as a second "utility" family car, I simply don't think you can beat the economics of the i MiEV it if you get it at the right price. Charing overnight at home via the included charger isn't elegant, but it works fine and this car isn't really about elegant. The included CHAdeMO fast charger is a boon for the unlikely / rare occasions when you'll want to go beyond its range (for me, driving it back home from the dealer many times farther away than the car's range--adventure!). For what *we* need it for, the reduced range affects us not at all. Although it's pretty darn fun to drive, it's not a Tesla roadster or even anything that imitates a sportscar. It's not meant for a cross-country road trip (though as I've mentioned, I've already dabbled a little in that) as it's pretty obviously only a second car unless you live in an urban area and don't intend to venture far from it with the iMiEV. If it's about $/kWh and the associated $/electrical mile traveled (including cost of vehicle...), this would seem to win hands down. If you want a sporty car that makes heads turn and goes 200+ miles on a charge, get a Tesla...or wait and pay whatever they're going to fetch for the upcoming 200-ish mile range cars (range ~= battery capacity ~= cost...), but that's the tradeoff--it's unlikely there's going to be a free lunch (i.e. a 200-mile range car priced similarly to a current 80-mile range car). The i MiEV is shockingly cheap to own and operate (again, depending on the net price you pay). Pun intended. $xx,xxx cost - up to $7,500 in federal tax credit - possibly $y,yyyy in state tax rebate = $z,zzz. What, really? A new EV car for a net of $z,zzz? I'll take one, please...
The perfect every day car… fun to drive!
Michael in Bellingham WA,03/13/2017
ES 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
I don't know what car The Edmunds reviewers drove, however, I have owned this car for 35 months and it is one of the best cars I have owned! It has a lot better acceleration than my 1988 Honda CRX and yet has 20 cu ft more storage area than a Nissan Leaf (50 cu ft with the back seats down). You sit high and the center of gravity is low so driving this vehicle is a delight! My wife an I found that 98% of our driving each day requires less than the 64 mile range limit of this vehicle. From great visibility to its heated front seats this can be the car for most people. It has high safety ratings and has been sold world wide since 2012... this is not a test... this is the real thing! In WA State there is no sales tax on an electric vehicle of this price and we were able to take advantage of the federal tax rebate of $7500 making this car $15,000. It has three drive modes. Most of the reviews must have been in the Eco mode whereas I drive almost exclusively in the B (for Blast) mode that gives me acceleration when I want it and is the most aggressive in recharging the batter when I let up on the accelerator or hit the brakes. You have to try this car for yourself, I know you'll love it.
Great urban car or 2nd car, fun to drive.
Barry Levine,11/20/2018
ES 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
I've had my iMiev for over 2 yrs. First off, EPA range of 64 mi. refers to highway driving. On city or suburban roads, the range is as high as 80 miles, although in very cold weather this will drop to about 60 miles. "Range Anxiety" will dissipate once you're familiar with the car. Battery status and range-remaining gauges are useful. Planning your trips with Google maps is worth doing, if you're approaching the range limits. BTW, back roads are usually shorter, more pleasant, with less traffic. The car is responsive with good pickup, although this is more noticeable when moving than from a dead stop. But I leave plenty of folks in the dust when a light changes, if I need to. Pretty quiet but typical small car road noise at higher speeds. Not bad on the highway, but you'll be much happier at 70 than 80. Charging time (for completely discharged battery) is 14 hrs at 110V and I just charge it overnight, no problem. I plan my trips (musician, traveling to local gigs) and have driven home on "the turtle" (low battery indicator on) just once. No more gas stations! Charging time only 7 hrs if you invest in a 220V charger. The car also has the fast-charge slot (80% in 30 min.) but I don't use it. On the con side, the rear seats are not rated as safe as the front seats. Using the electric heat will pull the range down 10 or more miles (but it has heated front seats, and with a 12V lap blanket, winter in New England is tolerable.) The AC works well, and pulls down the range 7 miles or so if run continuously. Back seats fold down, so the car can haul plenty of stuff if need be. "The little car that could."
Winner for running errands in town!
Jamu Joe,09/02/2018
ES 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
The MiEV is a winner for short range errands. We have a plush RAM 1500 Limited for long range trips, towing our Airstream and hauling stuff, but for errand trips to town (Durango, CO), I much prefer the MiEV. Adequate range, easy parking in tight spaces downtown, extremely economical and fun to drive. No, it's not a Tesla, it's plain and a bit funky, but so what. I love passing by the gas stations to recharge in my own garage. It even handles snow on our steep driveway amazingly well.
See all 4 reviews of the 2017 Mitsubishi i-MiEV
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPGe
121 city / 102 hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
See all Used 2017 Mitsubishi i-MiEV features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat2 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.7%

More about the 2017 Mitsubishi i-MiEV

