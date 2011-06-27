Used 2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)354.0/477.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque157 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.3 cu.ft.
Length191.0 in.
Curb weight3439 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume114.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width72.4 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Pearl
  • Ultra Red Pearl
  • Kalapana Black
  • Dover White Pearl
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Satin Mesai Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P215/60R16 94H tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
