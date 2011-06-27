Used 1992 Mitsubishi Galant Sedan Consumer Reviews

suvi car viswanathan , 08/15/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful car looks new. seller spent $1000.00 dollars to change new brakes and some parts inside. tire looks new. good condition, a/c Report Abuse

Terrific quality, reliable, worth it! Kumbha , 07/03/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've had my Mitsu Galant since '93. I'm the second owner and I have nothing but praise for the workmanship and quality of Mitsu. This car which now has 176,000 has lasted a very long time without any problems. Only now has it started to incur repairs that can be considered major. The 4cyl 4speed automatic w/ electronic overdrive was awesome. I wouldn't have any hesitation at all walking into a dealership and picking out another Mitsu. Great car! Report Abuse

Lasts forever Rich M , 03/03/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought this from a car dealer friend. It's been the best car I've ever owned. I'm at 220,000 right now and it's just purring along.Yea, there a few rattles by now etc. but it's just amazing. It passes emmission inspection every time and haven't have any major engine work. Report Abuse

great car lgolson , 04/21/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Purchased with 11000 miles, now has 129,000-no problems-just change oil and filter. Average 28.5 MPG for 100,000 miles. Can cruise 80 t0 85 on highway, with A/C on and get over 33 MPG. Report Abuse