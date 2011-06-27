  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Expo
  4. Used 1994 Mitsubishi Expo
  5. Used 1994 Mitsubishi Expo Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1994 Mitsubishi Expo Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Expo
5(55%)4(36%)3(9%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
11 reviews
Write a review
See all Expos for sale
List Price Estimate
$781 - $1,844
Used Expo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Long Live the Expo!

Steelslinger74, 04/18/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Bottom Line, my 94 Expo Lrv has 230,000 miles on it, and a cylinder leak down test showed that the motor still has 90% compression. Sixteen years, 230K no worries. Mitsubishi has won me over, and because of this used 94 Expo, I will ALWAYS have a Mitsubishi in my garage!

Report Abuse

Wish I could find another!

Cristy, 07/17/2002
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

My Expo has been fantastic! I bought this 1994 model in 1998 and have had it for 4 years. It is nearing 100,000 miles, and the only money (besides regular oil changes) that I have put into it was a month ago when I had new brakes. It has been running with original equipment for 8 years.

Report Abuse

The Avocado

Kristen, 06/24/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

My favorite car EVER. Hands Down. And mine's in that funky, tree-frog-with-a- hint-of-nausea-green. It is excellent. I plan to take it to college with me next year, as it is a fun, low maintenance car.

Report Abuse

Good bang for the buck

Tony, 09/15/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought it used and the previous owner did not take care of it. It already has a new transmission and starter and it needs a new engine but don't have the money for it. It is very dependable as the car itself has over 200,000 miles on it. I think it would be a great starter car

Report Abuse

Dependable Mitsubishi Expo

JGluba, 10/05/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The Expo has proven itself as a very fun, dependable, and useful. Whether your after groceries or going on a vacation, the Expo really has something for you. The luggage rack and tie downs are great for hauling extra luggage, lumber, or the family canoe. The engine and transmission are very reliable. Under the hood sits a peppy 4 cylinder 2.4 liter engine, with enough power to get the job done, while not guzzling gas. The Expo is classified as a sport wagon, but really has many characteristics of a mini-van, without the price tag, and with better gas mileage. If your looking for a dependable and versatile used vehicle, then the Expo is your style!

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Expos for sale

Related Used 1994 Mitsubishi Expo Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles