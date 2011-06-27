Used 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Mitsubish Eclipse Janice Kahn , 06/09/2017 GS-Sport 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 0 of 2 people found this review helpful This car was listed as an automatic but it's a stick shift. It made a horrible noise when I was driving it and the salesman said they'd have the shop look at it. Although listed with blue tooth, there is no blue tooth. Although listed with a sun roof, there was no sun roof. The stick shift's numbers were all rubbed off. The salesman suggested I write them back on. The car looked well enough cosmetically. Just minor dings and scratches. It was just ok, nothing special. The price was listed at one price and I was going to buy it buy they added on over $2000. for I don't remember what. Bringing the price well over the original price. When I told them that the price was listed much lower they gave me excuses but refused to lower it so I passed on it. As I told them, it was a stick shift, when I wanted automatic, there was no blue tooth, so I'd have to change out the radio. And the car was nothing special to purchase it at the price they wanted. So I passed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

slow, heavy, cheap interior materials, gas guzzler Sean , 06/22/2017 GS-Sport 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 0 of 4 people found this review helpful do NOT buy this car unless you are a short female. the seats hurt you spinal cord, neck and hips like a mother-fkr! I regret purchasing this car. The looks are great don't get me wrong but the power is horrid with the 4cyl. Everything in the car is ghetto-cheap plastic. What was Mitsubishi thinking???????? My spinal cord hurts now as I type this in my home. The car has destroyed my body. I've seen chiropractors, acupuncturist galore... I have owned the car 5 years and planning on buying an SUV just so my body can heal! I'm really heartbroken w/Mitsubishi. The End. Ps. If you do buy one make sure it's 6cyl and please be short or your body WILL suffer! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse