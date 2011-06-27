Used 1997 Mitsubishi Eclipse Hatchback Consumer Reviews

You're gonna like it. aLzA~ , 04/26/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have owned my Eclipse almost 2 years now. This car is really good and fun to drive. I use it for everyday driving so don't be afraid to do so youeself. Report Abuse

Beautiful car and very fun to drive moore11 , 01/06/2010 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I brought this car with only about 110,000 miles and the only thing I had to replace was a valve cover gasket. The power on the car is ok just enough for passing. With the amount of performance parts out there, theirs a lot of potential for the 420A. It really shines in handling. The low stance makes it fun to drive when going around sharp corners or mountain passes. The cabin noise is a tiny bit loud, but it is a sports car so you can expect that. The outside is just simply amazing to look at. I fell in love with it once I seen it. Report Abuse

Fantastic stuff Kenny Leong , 07/31/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful It's one of the most beautiful looking cars I've ever seen irrespective of the cost. Two thumbs up to the people that came up with this style of car. I just feel great sitting inside one, and the car handles well. The 2 Litre engine idles beautifully, and it's definitely enough to give a bit of zip to the car when you need it. It can be hard to see out the back window and the cabin noise can sometimes be a bit high, but who cares right? It's a sports car afterall. Sometimes you just have to compromise beauty for comfort and practicality. I simply love sitting inside the car, as it is so elegant and not arrogant. Report Abuse

Best purchase I ever made Leichtspeed , 10/18/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The second gen is by far the best looking Eclipse, a gorgeous car and a definite headturner, and in GS trim it will get you lots of attention. The 420A motor is reliable and has a lot of potential, but needs modification to realize it. In stock form it is merely adequate, due in part to this car's cumbersome weight. Acceleration is good enough to give you decent passing ability. Handling is very sharp, and the GS/GST/GSX versions have front and rear anti-sway bars. Ride is a bit rough, but it enhances the sporty feel of the car. Seats are comfortable, and the cockpit design wraps around the driver. The hatchback is adequate with the fold down seats. Report Abuse