Used 1997 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-T Consumer Reviews
Lord of Lemons
I bought this car yesterday, and on the way home the clutch decided to lock up and so i could not get it home. Had to tow it. Then when accelerating on to the freeway, when ever the turbo gauge would go to the top it was exactly like the car had a rev limiter, it would continue at the same speed but, would not go any faster. Turbo didn't "whine" like it is supposed to. I don't know what happened with this car but I'm disappointed with the car in general. Going to look at the next model eclipses.
One check engine light after another!
This the worst car I ever owned! It was fun to drive but every month it had one check engine light after another. Within 3 moths after buying the car I had to put 3 alternator belts,starter & an alternator in it! The rear defrosters stopped working & I had to shake the radio to start it. Then the windows stopped working. My dad bought one & the radiator was leaking water & over heated as soon as we left the dealership!
a poorly designed car
This car is one of the worst cars I have ever owned. The seats are uncomfortable, no lumbar support,no support under your legs, no knee room under the steering wheel. It rides rough, which should not be confused with a stiff sport suspension, which this car does NOT have. It handles miserably, all the turbo power goes to the left front wheel, pulling the car all over the road when the driver accelerates, especially on uneven pavment. On corners the car behaves unpredictably. In short, it is not a sports car. It is a dressed up econo car.
Great Car
Fun To Drive Handles great.. awesome speend you will smoke most cars on the street with this car
power station
I like this car (Mit. GST)because : 1)it is a fun car to drive. 2)it looks really sexy and sporty. 3)it is very powerful and has GOOD HANDLING. It does drive like a sport car 4)Reliability is above average
