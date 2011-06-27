Used 1994 Mitsubishi Eclipse Hatchback Consumer Reviews
1 owner for Reason!
I bought the car "brand new" with 6 miles. Unique color-Savannah green. I pampered the car and it took car of me. I kept car garaged and covered; thus no rust or body issues. Had to replace headliner due to drooping. Installed racing seats and indash DVD player with new speakers & sub. My mech put 2" headers, in case I need more power. Car looks and performs better than the newer Eclipses! Inside and Out! 1994 and older Eclipses' have the bigger body w/more room. If taken care of, these are excellent cars! If abused; then just like any other car, problem.
Eclipse - Sexy & Sassy
I have had this a car since 1998 and it handles like a dream. If I had known that time belts needed to be changed every 60,000 miles, I would not have had any issues with my car. She runs wonderfully and has never let me down. I can dress up or casual and still look great in the sleek design. I love this style the best of all the models since this one.
Fantastic Car!
I have owned this car for 12 years and it's still going strong! It still looks sharp and still hums! It has given me no trouble whatsoever. I recommend purchasing a Mitsubishi. They are designed well and work perfectly! Give them a try!
Ah, DSM "power" and "reliability"
Well, the DSM has given me some problems, but then again, I did buy it with 134,000 miles on the engine and transmission. The previous owner babied the car, which was excellent! The exterior styling is very well done, especially for early nineties. Even today, the style stands out, there is no second guessing that this vehicle is an Eclipse. The power for the 1.8L is not peak for the DSM engines, however, there are some free modifications and "cheap" aftermarket parts that someone may be able to install creating more horsepower and torque. The reliability for the DSM 1.8L is much greater than it's brothers the 2.0L and 2.0L turbo, however, it is DSM built, be warned. The ride is excellent!
Awesome
This car was built like a rock. Have had very few problems. 130,000 and still going strong!
