  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
  4. Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
  5. Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Eclipse Spyder
5(78%)4(22%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
9 reviews
Write a review
See all Eclipse Spyders for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,476 - $5,970
Used Eclipse Spyder for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

It aint my daddy's truck

Rebecca, 09/12/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have always bought and drove small pickup trucks (rangers, s10s) and this is a COMPLETELY new experience. Although the turn radius is greater than my last pickup and with the top up you can see very little around you, it more than makes up for having to be extra careful with the fun of owning a convertible AND the really flashy look that draws everyone's attention! I work at a school and the kids LOVE it when I put the top up/down because they think it looks like a transformer! I never dreamed I would own an orange car, but would not trade it for another color now if offered!! :D

Report Abuse

Consider this model

TopDown2, 12/29/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This car is under-reported. Beautiful design turns heads, esp. with skirts all the way around. Great performance, steering, suspension; good brakes. Nice throttle note. Roomy front, but adults are really pinched in rear. Excellent stereo. All controls silky and intuitive. Wheels are set way out, and easy to scrape... watch out. Top functions and seals flawlessly; minimal wind noise. I love this car. My next step up would be a Boxster. I do not like the changes to front end in 2009.

Report Abuse

A champion right out the gate

andy, 08/21/2007
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The 2008 Spyder GT V6 manual is a striking beast right out the gate - very powerful, torquey, yet a smooth and cushioned ride. I've driven the 2007 model as well. The 08 adds 18" wheels in place of 17". The handling is phenomenal. The smooth, quick stick and power make this an incredible sports convertible. The top operates deftly. Sirius sat radio is also standard. Downshifting and passing is joy. My car is black and I keep it washed. It gets stares wherever I drive in southern california.

Report Abuse

Poor rear and side visibility

ric387, 12/06/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The only negative aspects of the car are indeed the poor rear and side visibility pointed out by others when the top is up and the poor quality of the interior plastic that marks quite easily. The car is so far totally reliable and I had excellent service at the dealer for the normal warranty schedule.

Report Abuse

2008 Mitsubishi Spyder

Paul Hudgins, 08/13/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Just purchased the vehicle within the past week and love it! It's fun, challenging, all the things I'm looking for in a new sports car.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Eclipse Spyders for sale

Related Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles