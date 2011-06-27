Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Convertible Consumer Reviews
It aint my daddy's truck
I have always bought and drove small pickup trucks (rangers, s10s) and this is a COMPLETELY new experience. Although the turn radius is greater than my last pickup and with the top up you can see very little around you, it more than makes up for having to be extra careful with the fun of owning a convertible AND the really flashy look that draws everyone's attention! I work at a school and the kids LOVE it when I put the top up/down because they think it looks like a transformer! I never dreamed I would own an orange car, but would not trade it for another color now if offered!! :D
Consider this model
This car is under-reported. Beautiful design turns heads, esp. with skirts all the way around. Great performance, steering, suspension; good brakes. Nice throttle note. Roomy front, but adults are really pinched in rear. Excellent stereo. All controls silky and intuitive. Wheels are set way out, and easy to scrape... watch out. Top functions and seals flawlessly; minimal wind noise. I love this car. My next step up would be a Boxster. I do not like the changes to front end in 2009.
A champion right out the gate
The 2008 Spyder GT V6 manual is a striking beast right out the gate - very powerful, torquey, yet a smooth and cushioned ride. I've driven the 2007 model as well. The 08 adds 18" wheels in place of 17". The handling is phenomenal. The smooth, quick stick and power make this an incredible sports convertible. The top operates deftly. Sirius sat radio is also standard. Downshifting and passing is joy. My car is black and I keep it washed. It gets stares wherever I drive in southern california.
Poor rear and side visibility
The only negative aspects of the car are indeed the poor rear and side visibility pointed out by others when the top is up and the poor quality of the interior plastic that marks quite easily. The car is so far totally reliable and I had excellent service at the dealer for the normal warranty schedule.
2008 Mitsubishi Spyder
Just purchased the vehicle within the past week and love it! It's fun, challenging, all the things I'm looking for in a new sports car.
