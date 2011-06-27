Used 1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Consumer Reviews

better than i thought jcbh , 08/22/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful the turbo whine is enough of a jolt to the system to almost make me forget the car's an automatic. 82k miles and its still pulling strong Report Abuse

Fun to drive, great to drop the top greaserz , 01/22/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Fun little car. Bought a 5-speed blue Spyder. Handles great at all speeds, nice ride, peppy engine. Good gas mileage. I owned a BMW 325iC convertible before this, and this car is quieter than my BMW convertible was. Decent seats, and overall interior is pretty good. Report Abuse

Love my Spyder Tim D'Angelo , 05/25/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love my spyder. It is probably one of the most underrated cars. The engine is screaming to be upgraded and when you do hang on to your hat. I've left many 50k performance cars wondering what just beat them. Get one, learn about it and then mod it... Report Abuse

Drained my wallet thom , 10/29/2002 0 of 3 people found this review helpful The car is the worst I have ever purchased in my life. From its mechanical failures to its plastic body feeling, it has totally failed me. I bought the car for my daughter and the car has not gone 2 mths without something going wrong. Just be careful when you purchase a vehicle like this. The oil pan leaks, which burnt the heads and now the transmission is slipping. Need I say more. I will. The interior is falling apart. The plastic inside is crap. thats it, i am out. Report Abuse