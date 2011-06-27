Used 1998 Mitsubishi Diamante Sedan Consumer Reviews

What A Bargain Fordham , 07/10/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought my LS for 12,500 in 2003 and have never had a problem with it. It is faster than the Altima and Camry, and has beautiful Leather and wood inside. I get 30 mpg on the highway. Report Abuse

8 Years now Sov1 , 12/03/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've had this Diamante since early 2002. I love its look, the way it (used to) drive, and the driver comfort. As the years went on & I put more miles on it, of course, more went wrong with it. It's down right now, needing its third alternator. It has over 197,000 miles on it, though, and overall, I'm pleased with its life performance. It has a power steering problem (seems like fluid leak) that neither of my mechanics can fix. In the last 3 months, the steering has also become a bit less reliable - you have to turn the wheel more if you round a curve at over 35 mph. Report Abuse

Pretty Decent Car jimr91 , 04/04/2014 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my Diamante for $1200 and I'm not disappointed. It has problems starting even after i replaced the starter but she runs. Smooth riding car. I used to have a 2011 Kia soul and my Diamante handles a lot better. I wasn't expecting a nice engine but I'm amazed at how nice it is. One big problem i have with it is 3 of my door handles are broken. I know someone who had the same problem with theirs. Another small problem i have with this car is it feels a little cramped on the inside. My knees want to rest on the wheel. She's old and needs some more work done but for a $1200 car with 125,000 miles on it I'm very happy with it. Report Abuse

Here's a real review. Matt , 03/08/2017 ES 4dr Sedan 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my diamante a half a year ago since iv replaced 1200 on parts (most by choice) I replaced the air intake and made it alot louder. Improved acceleration and now alot of cars cant catch up! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse