Used 1998 Mitsubishi Diamante Sedan Consumer Reviews
What A Bargain
I bought my LS for 12,500 in 2003 and have never had a problem with it. It is faster than the Altima and Camry, and has beautiful Leather and wood inside. I get 30 mpg on the highway.
8 Years now
I've had this Diamante since early 2002. I love its look, the way it (used to) drive, and the driver comfort. As the years went on & I put more miles on it, of course, more went wrong with it. It's down right now, needing its third alternator. It has over 197,000 miles on it, though, and overall, I'm pleased with its life performance. It has a power steering problem (seems like fluid leak) that neither of my mechanics can fix. In the last 3 months, the steering has also become a bit less reliable - you have to turn the wheel more if you round a curve at over 35 mph.
Pretty Decent Car
I bought my Diamante for $1200 and I'm not disappointed. It has problems starting even after i replaced the starter but she runs. Smooth riding car. I used to have a 2011 Kia soul and my Diamante handles a lot better. I wasn't expecting a nice engine but I'm amazed at how nice it is. One big problem i have with it is 3 of my door handles are broken. I know someone who had the same problem with theirs. Another small problem i have with this car is it feels a little cramped on the inside. My knees want to rest on the wheel. She's old and needs some more work done but for a $1200 car with 125,000 miles on it I'm very happy with it.
Here's a real review.
I bought my diamante a half a year ago since iv replaced 1200 on parts (most by choice) I replaced the air intake and made it alot louder. Improved acceleration and now alot of cars cant catch up!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Solid and Safe
I was driving my Diamante last weekend and hit a patch of black ice while taking a turn on a raised interstate. My car went into a spin and hit a concrete sidewall at about 35-40 MPH. It bounced off the front and back left bumpers before stopping. The only damage is to the bumpers and lights. The car still drives straight and has no mechanical problems, but most important of all, my two passengers and I are unhurt. This is one solid and safe car.
Sponsored cars related to the Diamante
Related Used 1998 Mitsubishi Diamante Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner