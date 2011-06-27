Used 1997 Mitsubishi Diamante Sedan Consumer Reviews

Good experience owning this car Bill , 04/26/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I purchased my Diamante in 2000 with 44k. It ran relatively maintenance free until about 2004. Since then have replaced front and rear struts and radiator. Have replaced brakes three times since purchase. Currently have 112k on car. Overall this has been a reliable vehicle with good performance and comfort. I am thinking about replacing this vehicle because of family needs, but I will miss it. I would purchase this car again. Report Abuse

Nice car cm , 06/23/2008 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Love my 97 diamante ls. Only thing bothers me is the transmission. Sometimes it jerks like a stick shift but other than that its a great car to have and buy.

Mitsubishi Diamante (Diamond) indeed Michael , 04/18/2008 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my Diamante for a steal at $2,500 last November 11, 2007. It's an ES but came with all the optional features (sun roof, leather, CD player, etc.). I've been driving it since then with normal maintenance and it's been just phenomenal. I was weary at first having no clue what I was getting myself into, but after testing the car out I fell in love with it! I wanted a car that wasn't already on the road at mass production like the Honda Accords/Civics or the Toyota Camry/Corolla. I wanted something a bit more speical, that's when I ran into the Mitsubishi Diamante. Ever since I've bought this car I've been a happy driver~ Good luck to everyone, I hope this review somewhat helps

kj Petern6 , 04/08/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Very good, loveable car!!!