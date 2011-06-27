Used 1997 Mitsubishi 3000GT Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Fun to Drive
Second Mitsubishi 3000 GT I've owned. The body is beautiful, slick and aerodynamic. The interior panel with amazing display. More fun to drive than my other 2 newer and more expensive vehicles.
Beautiful car
This is my 2nd 3000gt base i have had. I love it!! However it feels like it holds back in performance. Don't get me wrong, it is fast enough for anyone, but i Love speed, so i crave for more torque and more hp. is a little noisy in the interior and the seats in fabric is not too classy, but overall the car is a dream machine.
NEVER BEEN DISAPPOINTED
I traded in my 3000GT Base for a 97 3000GT SL in December of 2000. This Vehicle performs. Smooth ride, Handles like a dream, every option you can think of is on this car and it was all standard from the manufacturer. Excellent sound system for when I'm cruising long distance. I have had my share of sports cars and they all had some kind of MAJOR problem come up. Not this 3000GT SL. I now have 49,000 mile on this black beauty and she still looks brand spanken new, inside and out.
GT collector
I collect 2nd gen 3000GTs and currently have 4. I've only owned this 97 GT for a few years and I am still impressed with it. It had 187,000 miles on it when I bought it and it now has 234,000 miles. The only problems so far were the rear brake calipers went out on it and the exhaust downpipe. But other than that it is a great car, quick and reliable. It is a big car, though, clearing in at 7ft wide and 14ft long. It sticks to the road. It is a shame that they could not produce them cheaper to keep them around but at least they outlived their twin, the Dodge Stealth, and the over priced Toyota Supra. The 97 GT is a great car if you can find one.
Constant Craving - In a BAD WAY
This car catches everyone's eye all the time. HOWEVER, it has been a constant problem. I have gone through 3 thermostats which caused the car to shift irregularly and harshly. The timing belt change at around 80k miles is $$$$$. Parts are $$$$. Keep in mind, I have the base model. I think they really left out a lot of quality on the engine as a result.
