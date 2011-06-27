  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi 3000GT
  4. Used 1996 Mitsubishi 3000GT
  5. Used 1996 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1996 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 3000GT
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a review
See all 3000GTS for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,728 - $3,818
Used 3000GT for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

3000GT VR4

3000GT/VR4, 08/16/2010
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I really enjoy this car. I had a 3000GT in college, gave it to my brother and now 5 years later I purchased another. I really enjoy just about everything about the car. If able ensure you have records of all the maintenance done to the vehicle. It seems as if you can't fix anything on this vehicle for less than $1,000 unless you can do it yourself (engine has to be pulled to do almost anything). That said, if you can find a good one with paperwork showing the 60K and 120K (if required) go for it! Something to look out for is for 2nd gear synchro's tend to wear out. Fixable, but again about $1,200. Who ever said that they can fix one for under that did it themselves or never owned one.

Report Abuse

1996 VR4 - a superb GT car

Douglas Barton, 11/02/2002
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

They stopped making this car - too bad! High performance, luxury, sexy styling in a two door coupe (today performance cars are either 4-door sedans, tiny roadsters or underpowered coupes like the Monte Carlo)...also VERY reliable. What's wrong with todays consumer - in my youth 4-door cars were for "dorks".

Report Abuse

One awesome car!

Dave McD., 11/08/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My 1996 Mitsubishi 3000GT is my second car on this platform. First was a 1992 Dodge Stealth base model. It was the handling characteristics that sold me on these machines. The second, my current car, is the VR4. If anyone doubts how well these cars handle and perform, drive the "Tail of the Dragon" (US Route 129), between Maryville, TN and Robbinsville, NC. Just one time, and you will be hooked!

Report Abuse

They don't make cars like this anymore!

zman, 08/01/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

As the title says, you just can't buy a new car today with the level of comfort, luxury, performance, and style as the 3000GT. This is my fourth 3S platform car (3 Stealths, now a 3000GT). The first was a non-turbo 1991 SOHC model followed by three Twin-Turbo versions (1992,1991,1996). I sold my last one to buy a Porsche 911, but I just couldn't stay away from these great Mitsus! My only complaint is that the headroom is a little low with the power sunroof option. My previous Stealths were all hardtop or glass roof and had more room for my 6'2" self. Just gotta slouch a little now and keep my hair trimmed short ;)

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 3000GTS for sale

Related Used 1996 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles