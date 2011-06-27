Used 1996 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Consumer Reviews
3000GT VR4
I really enjoy this car. I had a 3000GT in college, gave it to my brother and now 5 years later I purchased another. I really enjoy just about everything about the car. If able ensure you have records of all the maintenance done to the vehicle. It seems as if you can't fix anything on this vehicle for less than $1,000 unless you can do it yourself (engine has to be pulled to do almost anything). That said, if you can find a good one with paperwork showing the 60K and 120K (if required) go for it! Something to look out for is for 2nd gear synchro's tend to wear out. Fixable, but again about $1,200. Who ever said that they can fix one for under that did it themselves or never owned one.
1996 VR4 - a superb GT car
They stopped making this car - too bad! High performance, luxury, sexy styling in a two door coupe (today performance cars are either 4-door sedans, tiny roadsters or underpowered coupes like the Monte Carlo)...also VERY reliable. What's wrong with todays consumer - in my youth 4-door cars were for "dorks".
One awesome car!
My 1996 Mitsubishi 3000GT is my second car on this platform. First was a 1992 Dodge Stealth base model. It was the handling characteristics that sold me on these machines. The second, my current car, is the VR4. If anyone doubts how well these cars handle and perform, drive the "Tail of the Dragon" (US Route 129), between Maryville, TN and Robbinsville, NC. Just one time, and you will be hooked!
They don't make cars like this anymore!
As the title says, you just can't buy a new car today with the level of comfort, luxury, performance, and style as the 3000GT. This is my fourth 3S platform car (3 Stealths, now a 3000GT). The first was a non-turbo 1991 SOHC model followed by three Twin-Turbo versions (1992,1991,1996). I sold my last one to buy a Porsche 911, but I just couldn't stay away from these great Mitsus! My only complaint is that the headroom is a little low with the power sunroof option. My previous Stealths were all hardtop or glass roof and had more room for my 6'2" self. Just gotta slouch a little now and keep my hair trimmed short ;)
Sponsored cars related to the 3000GT
Related Used 1996 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner