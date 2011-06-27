Used 1996 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Consumer Reviews

3000GT VR4 3000GT/VR4 , 08/16/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I really enjoy this car. I had a 3000GT in college, gave it to my brother and now 5 years later I purchased another. I really enjoy just about everything about the car. If able ensure you have records of all the maintenance done to the vehicle. It seems as if you can't fix anything on this vehicle for less than $1,000 unless you can do it yourself (engine has to be pulled to do almost anything). That said, if you can find a good one with paperwork showing the 60K and 120K (if required) go for it! Something to look out for is for 2nd gear synchro's tend to wear out. Fixable, but again about $1,200. Who ever said that they can fix one for under that did it themselves or never owned one. Report Abuse

1996 VR4 - a superb GT car Douglas Barton , 11/02/2002 1 of 2 people found this review helpful They stopped making this car - too bad! High performance, luxury, sexy styling in a two door coupe (today performance cars are either 4-door sedans, tiny roadsters or underpowered coupes like the Monte Carlo)...also VERY reliable. What's wrong with todays consumer - in my youth 4-door cars were for "dorks".

One awesome car! Dave McD. , 11/08/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My 1996 Mitsubishi 3000GT is my second car on this platform. First was a 1992 Dodge Stealth base model. It was the handling characteristics that sold me on these machines. The second, my current car, is the VR4. If anyone doubts how well these cars handle and perform, drive the "Tail of the Dragon" (US Route 129), between Maryville, TN and Robbinsville, NC. Just one time, and you will be hooked!