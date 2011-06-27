Used 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT Spyder VR-4 Consumer Reviews
In a class of it's own
877 of these cars were produced. The automatic hardtop was not available since the 1960s' Ford Skyliner. 17-inch tall, 8.5-inch wide chrome wheels and high performance tires are mated with an automatic/adjustable electronically controlled supension(ECS). All wheel drive(AWD) and all wheel steering(AWS) only add to the already impressive handling, despite the less-stiff structural design of a convertible. Computerized climate control completes the cockpit. The driving feel is great, but you can definately *feel* the road. Imperfections in the road sometimes causes the car to pull slightly.
Best car I have ever owned
After owning a 1996 VR4 coupe for almost 3 years I decided it was time to upgrade to the Spyder. This is by far the best car I have ever had the pleasure of driving. Everywhere you go, heads turn, people dont know what your driving, especially once they see the top in action. It is VERY rare to see one of these cars on the road. Unfortunately I had to sell my Spyder a few months ago, I plan on getting another one once finances allow me the freedom. Buy one, you will not regret it
Like no other car in the world!
I own a 97 Mitsu VR-4 so I'm familiar with the platform but when I bought a 95 Spyder a year ago, all I can say is wow! I've seen guys who drive Porsche, Ferarri, & BMW turn their heads to take a look at this thing. The retractable top is memorizing and the styling is over the top. People still ask if this is a new car. Although the retail value of these cars have declined over the years, I believe that they will eventually rise in value since there are so few vehicles out there.
SO HOT!
This beauty gets attention wherever she goes. This car is so fast and so fun, wow. It's too bad more people won't have an opportunity to drive one. (Mitsubishi made so few.) But now, it's rare and should hold (or increase in) its value. Anybody know what this car is really worth? Collectors should be clammoring for one before they're IMPOSSIBLE to find!
