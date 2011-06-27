Used 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT Hatchback Consumer Reviews

General Review 1995 3000GT 3.0 V6 MT Base justreviewer , 10/29/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful It's fun to drive, lots of power, good handling , and everything i've expected from a good sports car. As well as minimal comfort and spacing. And no cup holders! I guess i shouldn't be drinking anything in this car and expect not to spill. This monster can zoomm. It takes me to places everyday since the day i bought it 11 years ago. Transmission was rebuilt about 5 yrs ago. Report Abuse

3000gt jaderider , 03/24/2014 2dr Coupe 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Recently purchased my GT from a second owner changed the timing belt, battery, water pump, alternator, new tires, all fluids changed, tune-up, cleaned and polished inside and out. After all that took "Jade" for a slow spin down by the beach I believe the car received as many looks as some of the other beauties. The Mitsu performance is definitely worth mentioning as well, road hugging, tight steering and ample gas peddle for increased speed above 120 mph. One time good deal but quite refreshing. Excellent driving experience from a truly great automobile. Get one you will love it too. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Purchased new 14 years ago Belinda Cole , 06/07/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I remember driving her off the lot 14 years ago and feeling like a million bucks. I still get that feeling today as this car is ageless. The body style is still far ahead of its time. She runs as well today and looks beautiful!. Have had regular maintenance, put on Faulken tires and she purrs. Great gas mileage too. About 29 on the highway. Edmunds has truly misjudged this car. It will be a "collectors car" as there are very few of them around. Still get heads turning and people stopping to look at her. Fabulous acceleration with the "power" button. Beautiful car that still seats 4 people.

Speed Demon!!!!!!! Stroke21 , 05/16/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This vehicle was fun from day 1. I get lot's of looks and I can drive fast.Before you buy this car you need to check these 2 things! 1) Headlight Assemblies.(They are expensive so you need to check and make sure there is no moisture, cracks, and the paint is good finding a black headlight is a miracle) 2) Timing Belt.If the timing belt has not been changed, you should change it ASAP.Supposed to be changed every 60,000 miles.(If it breaks you are out an engine.Cost with parts and Labor around $600.00 at a non-dealer shop) Other than those two important things this Car is a dream!