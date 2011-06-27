  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Countryman
  4. Used 2018 MINI Countryman
  5. Used 2018 MINI Countryman Hybrid
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 MINI Countryman Hybrid Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Countryman
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Countrymans for sale
List Price Range
$29,000 - $31,940
Used Countryman for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

First time Mini owner

Eric Scholz, 08/22/2018
Cooper S E ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Car performs better than spec - averaging 80 MPG (due to short commute, however). Drive is quiet, trans is smooth, acceleration is excellent. Love the Mini interior - has much more style than other comps. Materials are great. No rattles or squeaks so far. Roof rails/fold down seats come in handy. Plug in with 120v is fine for overnight. Havent needed 240v. Electric range is adequate, but would be nice to have 20-25 mile range. Beyond that on a hybrid seems like a waste of money/weight/resources (should be big enough for a round trip commute, road trips will use gas regardless). Only minor complaint: brakes are a little touchy at slow speed stops - could use a little more give - but can get used to it by feathering the pedal. Overall - 4.5 Star! Love this car...

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Countrymans for sale

Related Used 2018 MINI Countryman Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles