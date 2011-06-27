Used 2018 MINI Countryman Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Eric Scholz , 08/22/2018 Cooper S E ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Car performs better than spec - averaging 80 MPG (due to short commute, however). Drive is quiet, trans is smooth, acceleration is excellent. Love the Mini interior - has much more style than other comps. Materials are great. No rattles or squeaks so far. Roof rails/fold down seats come in handy. Plug in with 120v is fine for overnight. Havent needed 240v. Electric range is adequate, but would be nice to have 20-25 mile range. Beyond that on a hybrid seems like a waste of money/weight/resources (should be big enough for a round trip commute, road trips will use gas regardless). Only minor complaint: brakes are a little touchy at slow speed stops - could use a little more give - but can get used to it by feathering the pedal. Overall - 4.5 Star! Love this car...