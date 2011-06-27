Used 2016 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works Consumer Reviews
To those with poor performance
Read owners manual, this is a high compression engine and should only get 93 octane fuel. Preferably without 10% alcohol. Mine gets 3-5 better mpg without alcohol. As far as hesitation, power loss, use a high grade DETERGENT fuel injection cleaner like Lucas. Those cheap brand names are just a solvent that dissolves solids in your gas tank and they move up to your injectors. ( I bought a cheap 07 MINI because it was running rough, after 2 tanks with Lucas in it it runs like new!) I would run it in 2 consecutive tanks of gas, then 2-4 times a year depending on more or less than 12k per year.
