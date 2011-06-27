  1. Home
Used 2014 MINI Cooper Base Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Cooper
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,150
See Cooper Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,150
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,150
Torque114 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower121 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,150
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,150
John Cooper Works Exterior Packageyes
John Cooper Works Interior Packageyes
Always Open Packageyes
MINI Connected w/Navigation Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Smoker's Packageyes
City Packyes
Highgate Packageyes
MINI Yours Exterior II Packageyes
MINI Connected Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,150
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,150
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,150
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,150
Harman Kardon Premium Soundyes
Color Line Toffeeyes
Color Line Carbon Blackyes
Chrome Line Interioryes
Sport Seatsyes
Color Line Polar Beigeyes
MINI Yours Instrument Panel w/Leather Finish Carbon Blackyes
Comfort Access Keyless Entryyes
John Cooper Works Black Instrument Panelyes
MINI Yours Sport Leather Steering Wheelyes
Heated Seatsyes
Color Line Satellite Grayyes
Automatic Climate Controlyes
MINI Yours Black/Satellite Gray Instrument panelyes
Color Line Rooster Redyes
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirroryes
Center Armrestyes
Universal Garage Door Openeryes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,150
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,150
Front head room38.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room50.3 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,150
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room29.3 in.
Rear shoulder room39.2 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,150
Door Mirror Caps in Blackyes
Foglightsyes
17" Conical Spoke Wheelsyes
White Bonnet Stripesyes
Power Folding Mirrorsyes
Adaptive Light Controlyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
17" Black Conical Spoke Wheelsyes
Rear Fog Lampyes
16" Black 6-Star Twin Spoke Wheelsyes
All Season Tiresyes
White Turn-Signal Lightsyes
Mirror Caps in Whiteyes
17" Black Star Bullet Wheelsyes
Auto-Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrorsyes
Highgate Bonnet Stripesyes
Silver Bonnet Stripesyes
Xenon Headlightsyes
Retractable Headlight Washersyes
Black Headlight Housingsyes
17" Black MINI Yours Twin Spoke Wheelsyes
Convertible Wind Deflectoryes
Rain Sensor and Auto Headlightsyes
Black Bonnet Stripesyes
Door Mirror Caps in Chromeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,150
Front track57.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity23.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight2701 lbs.
Gross weight3560 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Maximum payload816 lbs.
Length146.6 in.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height55.7 in.
EPA interior volume80.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base97.1 in.
Width66.3 in.
Rear track57.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,150
Exterior Colors
  • Chili Red
  • Pepper White
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Velvet Silver Metallic
  • Ice Blue
  • Highclass Gray Metallic
  • Kite Blue Metallic
  • Iced Chocolate Metallic
  • Spice Orange Metallic
  • British Racing Green II Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Carbon Black Punch, leather
  • Carbon Black Lounge, leather
  • Championship Red Lounge, leather
  • Polar Beige Gravity, leather
  • Carbon Black/Beige Punch, leather
  • Toffee Lounge, leather
  • MINI Yours Satellite Grey Lounge, leather
  • Polar Beige/Carbon Black Cross Check, leather/cloth
  • Carbon Black Checkered, cloth
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Dark Truffle Lounge, leather
  • Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • John Cooper Works Black Checkered, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,150
195/55R16 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,150
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,150
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Cooper Inventory

