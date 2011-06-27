  1. Home
Used 2013 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works Consumer Reviews

4.5
2 reviews
Every day is fun on this car!

jswcat, 07/09/2014
13 of 15 people found this review helpful

Having owned over thirty cars this is the only one that I look forward to driving every time I get in. The absence of electrical overkill (nav,sensors,power seats, etc.) is refreshing especially with a REAL steering wheel with NO buttons! A real driver's car with plenty of torque and not unusable excess for the sake of numbers.

golden

Andrew, 08/25/2019
John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

That car is is the best in the west

