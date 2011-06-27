Used 2013 MINI Cooper Convertible Consumer Reviews

Three and one-half years into this car, I have never been disappointed. Kickass performance, BMW-equivalent service levels, and go-kart like handling says it all. Holding on to this one!

Minimom , 12/31/2016 S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I really like this car. It's fun to drive and holds the road well. I do need another set of tires for in the snow though. Repairs are very costly especially if done at the Mini dealership. The car was pretty expensive to buy new too. The convertible top is easy to use. Just an overall fun to drive car.