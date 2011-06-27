  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Cooper
  4. Used 2013 MINI Cooper
  5. Used 2013 MINI Cooper Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2013 MINI Cooper Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 Cooper
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Coopers for sale
List Price
$10,497
Used Cooper for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Prepare to be Mini'ed!!

Lynn Malmstrom, 06/19/2016
S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

Three and one-half years into this car, I have never been disappointed. Kickass performance, BMW-equivalent service levels, and go-kart like handling says it all. Holding on to this one!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Nice little car

Minimom, 12/31/2016
S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I really like this car. It's fun to drive and holds the road well. I do need another set of tires for in the snow though. Repairs are very costly especially if done at the Mini dealership. The car was pretty expensive to buy new too. The convertible top is easy to use. Just an overall fun to drive car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Love My Mini

Laura Janese, 07/27/2016
S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
1 of 7 people found this review helpful

It's a Lot of Fun!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Coopers for sale

Related Used 2013 MINI Cooper Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles