Used 2011 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works Consumer Reviews
A Repair Timebomb
Clutch just failed without warning at 46,000 miles. Repair was $2,800 at an independent repair shop. Dealer wanted $3,500 - $4,000. Other reviews reveal the same type of problems including potential failure of the timing chain tensioner which is a similar failure and cost to repair. Just before this I replace the water inlet / thermostat at the dealer for $600. This was required to pass emission test. I am selling the car as soon as I get it back from the shop. Great fun to drive but be prepared to pay for the privilege. Too bad BMW couldn't duplicate their impressive engineering results in the Mini.
I Love My Car! But im loosing it! Bee ware!
My car has been thru everything! Jumps, high speed runs, never has overheated or indicated any ware and tear. I was 15 when i got my car and i loved it! I have gotten hit by a drunk driver in a loaner car and it was a cooper and i obveously didn't die and the Full sized truck was in the ditch and i was stil on the road. He was more seriously enjured, oh and he side swiped me going 80... I love my car to death, but theres one thing to beware it sticks out like a sore thumb i got pulled over the oother day on the interstate for the wrong speed because i stick out and they didn't see the other car so my parents are selling my baby. :( Best car i have ever had and i will miss it so much :(.
Poor man BMW
Supper cool car best power to weight ratio . Build like true raising car should Up to European standards
