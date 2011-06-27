Used 2011 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works Consumer Reviews

Clutch just failed without warning at 46,000 miles. Repair was $2,800 at an independent repair shop. Dealer wanted $3,500 - $4,000. Other reviews reveal the same type of problems including potential failure of the timing chain tensioner which is a similar failure and cost to repair. Just before this I replace the water inlet / thermostat at the dealer for $600. This was required to pass emission test. I am selling the car as soon as I get it back from the shop. Great fun to drive but be prepared to pay for the privilege. Too bad BMW couldn't duplicate their impressive engineering results in the Mini.

0to60n6 , 03/05/2011

My car has been thru everything! Jumps, high speed runs, never has overheated or indicated any ware and tear. I was 15 when i got my car and i loved it! I have gotten hit by a drunk driver in a loaner car and it was a cooper and i obveously didn't die and the Full sized truck was in the ditch and i was stil on the road. He was more seriously enjured, oh and he side swiped me going 80... I love my car to death, but theres one thing to beware it sticks out like a sore thumb i got pulled over the oother day on the interstate for the wrong speed because i stick out and they didn't see the other car so my parents are selling my baby. :( Best car i have ever had and i will miss it so much :(.