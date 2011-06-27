  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Cooper
  4. Used 2010 MINI Cooper
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 MINI Cooper S Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Cooper
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,300
See Cooper Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,300
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,300
Torque177 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,300
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,300
Premium Packageyes
Camden Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Mayfair Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,300
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,300
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,300
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,300
Harman Kardon Premium Soundyes
Redwood Red Interior Coloryes
Leatheretteyes
Interior Surface English Oakyes
Comfort Access Systemyes
Color Line Pacific Blue Interior Trimyes
Park Distance Controlyes
Interior Surface Fluid Silveryes
Lounge Leatheryes
Heated Seatsyes
Leather/Clothyes
Clothyes
Center Armrestyes
Universal Garage Door Openeryes
Interior Surface Piano Blackyes
Comfort Bluetooth and USB/iPod Adapteryes
Sports Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shiftersyes
Color Line Rooster Red Interior Trimyes
Anthracite Headlineryes
Navigation Systemyes
Chrome Line Interioryes
Carbon Black Interior Coloryes
Interior Surface Brushed Alloyyes
Gravity Leatheryes
Automatic Air Conditioningyes
Color Line Cream White Interior Trimyes
Bluetooth and USB/iPod Adapteryes
Punch Leatheryes
Color Line Dark Grey Interior Trimyes
Sport Wood Steering Wheel w/Multi-Functionyes
Interior Color Tuscan Beigeyes
Sirius Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirroryes
Smartphone Integrationyes
HD Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,300
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,300
Front head room38.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room50.3 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,300
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room44.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,300
Alloy Wheels in Blackyes
Toffee Bonnet Stripesyes
17" Crown-Spoke Design Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Dual-Pane Panoramic Power Sunroofyes
Roof in Body Coloryes
Camden Bonnet Stripesyes
17" Black Web-Spoke Design Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
White Bonnet Stripesyes
Roof/Mirror Caps in Blackyes
Power Folding Mirrorsyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
Rear Fog Lampyes
All Season Tiresyes
Metallic Paintyes
White Turn-Signal Lightsyes
Aerodynamic Kityes
Heated Mirrors and Washer Jetsyes
White Alloy Wheelsyes
17" Web-Spoke Design Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Xenon Headlightsyes
17" Flame-Spoke Design Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Roof/Mirror Caps in Whiteyes
16" Bridge Spoke Design Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Rain Sensor and Auto Headlightsyes
Black Bonnet Stripesyes
Door Mirror Caps in Chromeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,300
Front track57.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity24.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight2679 lbs.
Gross weight3494 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Length146.2 in.
Height55.4 in.
EPA interior volume82.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base97.1 in.
Width66.3 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,300
Exterior Colors
  • Horizon Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Sparkling Silver Metallic
  • Laser Blue Metallic
  • Chili Red
  • Pepper White
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Hot Chocolate Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pacific Blue/Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Rooster Red/Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Lounge Carbon Black, leather
  • Grey/Carbon Black, leatherette
  • Lounge Redwood, leather
  • Checkered Carbon Black/Black, cloth
  • Punch Carbon Black, leather
  • Gravity Tuscan Beige, leather
  • Tech White, leather/cloth
  • Lounge Toffee, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,300
195/55R16 87V tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,300
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Cooper Inventory

Related Used 2010 MINI Cooper S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles