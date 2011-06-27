Used 2010 MINI Cooper Hatchback Consumer Reviews
2010 Cooper Hardtop 6 Speed Auto
This is not your typical "B" segment mini-car (like the Honda Fit, Yaris HB, Scion xA, all of which I've owned). The NVH (noise-vibration-harshness) levels are ultra low for this class. This is a QUIET, SMOOTH car. Very high levels of front seat comfort. Base suspension and stock tires are surprisingly good - I have no plans to make changes, which is unlike me. Superb gas mileage - an indicated 35.4 mpg on my mostly freeway driving in regulare (non-sport) mode. Also a bargain, if you don't add "extras," and take into account the fine stock sound system and detailed on-board computer.
Great car
Purchased my first mini as a used car with 68000 miles. I now have 152000 miles on it. No major problems just regular maintenance. This car runs like new, even my mechanic is surprised at well well it runs. Best car I've ever owned.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Not Reliable
We loved our Mini--until about 15,000 miles, when it began to run a little rough. By 18,000 miles, the check engine light came on. We took it to the local Mini dealer for service. Turns out there were multiple error messages, due to excessive carbon build-up in the engine. The problem was caused by the direct injection system. They cleaned the engine by removing the intake manifold and blowing out the engine with crushed walnut shells. Also, the timing belt tensioner was loose and leaking oil. They tightened it and replaced the gasket. The service writer stated that the repairs would have cost over $600 if the car was not on warranty.
Do not enter the land where dragons dwell
This is my second mini, daughters actually, I am merely the mechanic and bottomless wallet. The 2005 supercharged was better than the 2010 turbo but they are both maintenance nightmares. The 2010 is the worst. Every month there is another check engine light. These cars, if you buy into the cult of mini that has the money to love every design flaw and gleefully pay for them have known things that always go wrong the thermostat housing, $500, new turbocharger, $1600, they flood and won't start after sitting for a week, $280. Run flat tires $210 each and now there is an airbag error light and the air conditioning quit. I have spent thousands on this pile of junk and now at 75k miles the engine is getting rough with misfires. This is the carbon build up due to direct port fuel injection. This car is an over engineered unreliable nightmare. BMW doesn't give a crap that they pump out junk in a cuddly cutesy package. They want your money. At the dealer $21 for a spark plug . Can't buy a PCV valve, it's built into the valve cover $140. I can go on for days. STAY AWAY SRAY AWAY STAY AWAY. The mini is garbage!
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Put a Smile on your face !!
I have owned BMW automobiles and like their engineering. We bought our MINI after seeing the vehicle at the SF Auto Show and seriously considering purchasing one. We went to MINI of Concord who we have delat with in the past, always finding them very professional during and most important after the purchase. After a long test drive my wife and I decided to purchase the MINI Hardtop. After taking the car home we started to see the advantages of the vehicle and I have to admit when you drive it, it does make you smile. I handles like a go cart but not as rough a ride with the 15" wheels. Performance is really nice even with the Auto Select Shift Transmission that we got as an option.
Sponsored cars related to the Cooper
Related Used 2010 MINI Cooper Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner