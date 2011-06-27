Used 2004 MINI Cooper Hatchback Consumer Reviews

'04 Mini Cooper S, The Best! soldier73 , 03/03/2013 27 of 27 people found this review helpful I bought it with 128K miles 5 months ago as a comuter car, I drive 100 miles round trip daily to and from work in Germany. I beat this car up, over 100 mph on the autobahn all of the time and it hasn't missed a beat yet and I've put over 11K miles on it. Ok, I've had to add oil here and there, but that's true with many turbo/super charged car.I'm a little bigger than the average guy, 6'2" but to my surprise the car is just right. I've even made trips with my family, wife and two boys 10 and 11 y/o in it and haven't had any issues with space. I've owned multiple BMWs, to include the E46 M3 and this car is on par with the best of them with better fuel economy. Report Abuse

My "Lil Blue" Kramer , 01/08/2016 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful I wanted a Mini for three years, and after much research and patience I finally bought one! I cannot say enough amazing things about this car, but first what I learned from reviews was DON'T BUY AN AUTOMATIC. They have major problems. (I only buy stick anyways) And the "S" model may be faster but seems to have more issues. So I bought the good ol' regular Coop. I just bought it with 99,000 miles and it drives and rides like it's brand new! It's it so fun to drive, ever night after I get off work I find myself aimlessly driving around because it's so fun to drive. The big mph gauge in the middle is awesome, and everything has a round and sophisticated feel to it. The clutch is so smooth. It handles like a dream. The seats HUG my back, even my dad was really impressed with the car. (And he's owned over 50 cars) He owns a Mercedes convertible which is fun to drive, but I have to say I enjoy driving this more! The second I test drove it I knew that was it. The car just feels like one with you. I will keep this car going for as long as possible unless I get a newer one. You are missing out if you don't have one! Just do the maintenance yourself and you'll be fine. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best car ever! ksunshine11 , 04/12/2012 27 of 28 people found this review helpful I bought a 2004 base cooper with 90,000 miles on it and I couldn't be happier! Getting 36-38 mpg average, and I don't drive like a grandma! I did my research beforehand, learned cvt transmissions and standard automatic transmissions have major problems, but standard manual is fine. Also the supercharged have water pump and cooling system issues, they do have 60 more horsepower (but only .2 sec faster than base, wth?) Repair cost are about the same as any other car, just dont take it to the dealer! But DO stay on top of maintenence. Go for the base manual, you won't be disappointed! Report Abuse

MIN-E John S , 08/28/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought my Mini Cooper S used with 17,000 on it for a fair price. It is one of the best cars ever driven. People stare, smile, and ask questions wherever you stop. This car is fun, fun, fun. That's all you can really say. Downside - this is not a family car, but it is perfect for two and the occasional three or four. At 20,000 miles, I had to have the slave cylinder replaced (leaking). This was all taken care of under warrenty. Report Abuse