Used 2013 MINI Cooper Roadster Consumer Reviews

Everything I ever wanted, and more! 1funride , 10/18/2012 13 of 14 people found this review helpful Wooow! What an amazing car to finally own and drive. I ordered my 2013 Roadster S and got every option I wanted. It only took about 6 weeks for Mini to build and deliver my baby, and for the past 3 months I have loved every second in the car. Quick as all, handles extreamely well, TONS of fun options, and looks amazing. I hear great comments everyday! If you are looking for a fun car that moves with style this is your ride! If you are looking for a smooth ride with tons of room it's not for you!

Fun and Value lmarinucci , 08/31/2013 John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful with over 1200 miles on it, I have yet to stop grinning. Everywhere I go I get thumbs up, and such comments as : nice car, beautiful ride, Mommy I want that car, Etc. Fast and economical ( Just got 38 MPG from New Jersey to New Hampshire, at 75-85 MPH). A surprisingly large trunk for such a small car. Even my skis fit, using the trunk pass through. Only complaint: single layer top, noisy at highway speeds. Small price to pay for such fun. Much nicer than a Miata or a Honda S2000, or a BMW Z4. Tons of amenities. Super radio and navigation. BUY IT