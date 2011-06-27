Used 2015 MINI Cooper Paceman Hatchback Consumer Reviews
When you dont need a four door
The Paceman S ALL4 is the perfect vehicle when you already have a 4 door in the driveway. Fun to drive. Fun to look at and so many ways to set it further apart from the crowd. Since my last review I have added painted on racing stripes and am looking forward to further customization. Since buying the car my son has taken an interest in driving he did not have before. It has proven very reliable and is everything I want and need in a vehicle. To date there have been no reliability issues and continues to be a great drivers car. I will be adding more horsepower and exterior customization. This is a car to have fun with.
Maxi pleasure from MINI Paceman
OK, I'm spoiled. Have been performance car freak since I was finally able to afford the original Datsun Z-car, then a series of Porsche 911's, finally a Boxster. Just before getting a 2015 PACEMAN demo (2,00 miles on the clock) I was driving a 2012 BMW 330i coupe. When oil leaks repair estimate came to three times what I had to put down for the 2015 MINI, the deal was made. Have not been this happy with a car since my last 911 Carrera converatible! OMG-- everything works! 32-33 mpg highway (lots of highway driving) on 89 octane), and decent, if not sparkling acceleration. Wanted the 6-speed manual, but spouse insisted on automatic, and of course has driven it exactly once in almost a year. Here in New England, "performance driving" is now gone. Traffic is simply too heavy, and risk of expensive speeding ticket too big. But moving along at 75+ with all the other trafic, especially the big semi rigs, no problem. Dealer support has been the best ever, especially compared to Porsche and BMW service. Best of all, have seen maybe three Pacemen and none in the black sparkle of mine. Love it!
Paceman is awesome!!!
I've had this car two weeks and I love driving it! Zippy, great acceleration, and excellent control. I really enjoy the manual transmission but the automatic is supposed to be good too. Getting in and out of the back seat is only for the nimble, but sitting in the back is actually quite comfortable. They stopped making the Paceman in 2016 so I love that it is now a novelty item. I get why the stopped production since it is a niche concept, but it is perfect for me: no child car seats needed, enough cargo, sporty, AWD, great mpg and I think it looks really cool.
