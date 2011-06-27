Used 2013 MINI Cooper Coupe Consumer Reviews
very fun mini coupe
bruce, 11/01/2015
S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful
rides a little hard - but it should - its a sport car , all the rest is the best of the best try it , you will like it ! mpg on trip to W. V. from Ind. 35.6 p.s. put in a k&n air filter , larger entercooler - alta or forge - name brands - and a cat back borla s. s. exhaust system. cooler motor & it will run a little better & sound much better, get the tour cat back from Borla . sound of stock pipe call it a 5 , tour is a 6 . all will up the h. p. about 15 horse , give or take, if your cooper is a turbo.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Mini Coupe
John iscaro, 01/29/2016
S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Fun car for single or couple only. Very fast. Stiff ride. Lots of trunk room.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Very nice small drives so goo. Easy on gas. Love.
Ken Hayden, 10/28/2016
2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Nice car but not for family's
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
Coupe
Marlene, 08/14/2018
2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Sports car great looking and gets a lot of attention
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Cooper Coupe
Related Used 2013 MINI Cooper Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 Hardtop 2 Door
- MINI Clubman 2019
- 2019 MINI Countryman
- 2020 MINI Convertible
- 2019 MINI Clubman
- 2019 Clubman