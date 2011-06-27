Used 2013 MINI Cooper Coupe Consumer Reviews

bruce , 11/01/2015 S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

rides a little hard - but it should - its a sport car , all the rest is the best of the best try it , you will like it ! mpg on trip to W. V. from Ind. 35.6 p.s. put in a k&n air filter , larger entercooler - alta or forge - name brands - and a cat back borla s. s. exhaust system. cooler motor & it will run a little better & sound much better, get the tour cat back from Borla . sound of stock pipe call it a 5 , tour is a 6 . all will up the h. p. about 15 horse , give or take, if your cooper is a turbo.