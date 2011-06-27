Vehicle overview

You've probably heard the adage, "Less is more," extolling the virtues of elegant simplicity. You've also likely heard, "More for less," that elusive point where a deal becomes a steal. But "Less for more?" That's not nearly as common, and for the most part, not at all in your best interests. But that's precisely how we describe the 2013 Mini Cooper Coupe.

Mini Touts the Coupe as "geared squarely to maximizing driving fun," and considering how fun the "regular" Mini Cooper is, our interest is certainly piqued. Compared to the Mini Cooper, the Coupe is a two-seater with a raked-back windshield and tapering hatch. It sits a little lower and by that virtue, has a more athletic stance. In terms of performance, though, there's little to distinguish the Coupe from any other Mini.

If the 2013 Mini Cooper Coupe has any performance advantages, they're so slight as to be insignificant. What is significant, however, is the fact that you'll pay at least $1,000 for the privilege of having two fewer passengers, poor rear visibility and a busier and less refined ride quality. Less for more, indeed.

If anything, the Coupe is a styling exercise, and if its sleeker profile appeals to you, perhaps its drawbacks are an easier pill to swallow. Whether or not that's the case, we'd still recommend checking out some of its competitors. In particular, the 2013 Scion FR-S and its nearly identical 2013 Subaru BR-Z cousin are prime examples of "more for less," with performance that rivals the range-topping Mini John Cooper Works model at a midrange Cooper S price. And let's not count out the standard Mini Cooper, which will deliver the same spirit, more or less.