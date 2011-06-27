Used 2018 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 Consumer Reviews
JCW Clubman 2018 Rocketship
Wow! This mini roars in sport mode with the JCW 228hp. engine growling and throaty all the way. The 258 ft. torgue is gripping, and exhilarating. This is what driving is all about. So lost in the many soft cushy cars out today. I love this car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Can drive 9 hrs. and feel great.
The Mini Cooper Clubman, John Cooper works is a great car, cute, fast, I even get 32 MPG. But a real big downfall is that the front tires went thin at 20,000 miles. Heep in mind my driving got over 50,000 miles on my Honda CRV all wheel drive. The dealer wanted $850 for a pair!. So I went to Discount tire. 2,000 miles later, the brake light came on, I took it into a shop, the front brakes were gone. Rotors and pads & switch etc. just under $1,000. I didn't even ask the Mini dealer for a price. The rears had another 10,000 mi left, so I am set to do fronts tomorrow. As a note, I got over 50,000 miles on the CRV brakes AWD and they were still strong as per the Honda dealer when I traded it in for the Mini on new Years day, 2019, One other thing I realized about the dealer is when they did the $400 oil change, they did not rotate the tires. The backs were 50% better. Keep in mind, these are run flat tires, real expensive.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Clubman
Related Used 2018 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner