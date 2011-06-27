  1. Home
Used 2018 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
JCW Clubman 2018 Rocketship

matt egan, 05/19/2019
John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Wow! This mini roars in sport mode with the JCW 228hp. engine growling and throaty all the way. The 258 ft. torgue is gripping, and exhilarating. This is what driving is all about. So lost in the many soft cushy cars out today. I love this car.

Can drive 9 hrs. and feel great.

Greg Chick, 05/07/2020
John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The Mini Cooper Clubman, John Cooper works is a great car, cute, fast, I even get 32 MPG. But a real big downfall is that the front tires went thin at 20,000 miles. Heep in mind my driving got over 50,000 miles on my Honda CRV all wheel drive. The dealer wanted $850 for a pair!. So I went to Discount tire. 2,000 miles later, the brake light came on, I took it into a shop, the front brakes were gone. Rotors and pads & switch etc. just under $1,000. I didn't even ask the Mini dealer for a price. The rears had another 10,000 mi left, so I am set to do fronts tomorrow. As a note, I got over 50,000 miles on the CRV brakes AWD and they were still strong as per the Honda dealer when I traded it in for the Mini on new Years day, 2019, One other thing I realized about the dealer is when they did the $400 oil change, they did not rotate the tires. The backs were 50% better. Keep in mind, these are run flat tires, real expensive.

