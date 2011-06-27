Used 2018 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 Consumer Reviews

Greg Chick , 05/07/2020 John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

The Mini Cooper Clubman, John Cooper works is a great car, cute, fast, I even get 32 MPG. But a real big downfall is that the front tires went thin at 20,000 miles. Heep in mind my driving got over 50,000 miles on my Honda CRV all wheel drive. The dealer wanted $850 for a pair!. So I went to Discount tire. 2,000 miles later, the brake light came on, I took it into a shop, the front brakes were gone. Rotors and pads & switch etc. just under $1,000. I didn't even ask the Mini dealer for a price. The rears had another 10,000 mi left, so I am set to do fronts tomorrow. As a note, I got over 50,000 miles on the CRV brakes AWD and they were still strong as per the Honda dealer when I traded it in for the Mini on new Years day, 2019, One other thing I realized about the dealer is when they did the $400 oil change, they did not rotate the tires. The backs were 50% better. Keep in mind, these are run flat tires, real expensive.