Used 1997 Mercury Villager Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Villager
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg15/21 mpg15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/420.0 mi.300.0/420.0 mi.300.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm174 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm174 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower151 hp @ 4800 rpm151 hp @ 4800 rpm151 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front hip room56.8 in.56.8 in.56.8 in.
Front shoulder room62.1 in.62.1 in.62.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno39.7 in.39.7 in.
Rear hip Roomno59.0 in.59.0 in.
Rear leg roomno34.8 in.34.8 in.
Rear shoulder roomno63.9 in.63.9 in.
Measurements
Height65.9 in.65.9 in.65.9 in.
Maximum payload1200.0 lbs.900.0 lbs.1200.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.112.2 in.
Length190.2 in.190.2 in.190.2 in.
Width73.8 in.73.8 in.73.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Metallic
  • Light Saddle Pearl Metallic
  • Light Opal Metallic
  • Black
  • Colonial White
  • Medium Calypso Green Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Torreador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Torreador Red Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Metallic
  • Light Saddle Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Colonial White
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Torreador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Opal Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Torreador Red Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Opal Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Vermillion
  • Torreador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Torreador Red Metallic
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Light Saddle Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Colonial White
