Used 1999 Mercury Tracer Wagon Consumer Reviews

a lot of car for the money tracerfan , 09/30/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful A super car. Does everything it is supposed to. Cargo area can hold larger items than all small and some medium suv's. Completely reliable. Report Abuse

1999 Tracer Wagon lindajp6 , 08/13/2007 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car is fun to drive, can park anywhere, and it has get up and go. Great gas mileage, 38 miles per gallon. No problems with this car, only neg thing is the seats are not comfortable for me since I have back problems. Otherwise this car is great! Report Abuse

Mercury Tracer Seat Problem nkloudon , 03/24/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car appears to be completely satifactory except that the seats are the most uncomfortable I have ever experienced. I cannot drive it for more that 1 hour without suffering severe pain in my posterior! Report Abuse