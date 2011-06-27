Used 1999 Mercury Tracer Wagon Consumer Reviews
a lot of car for the money
tracerfan, 09/30/2002
A super car. Does everything it is supposed to. Cargo area can hold larger items than all small and some medium suv's. Completely reliable.
1999 Tracer Wagon
lindajp6, 08/13/2007
This car is fun to drive, can park anywhere, and it has get up and go. Great gas mileage, 38 miles per gallon. No problems with this car, only neg thing is the seats are not comfortable for me since I have back problems. Otherwise this car is great!
Mercury Tracer Seat Problem
nkloudon, 03/24/2002
This car appears to be completely satifactory except that the seats are the most uncomfortable I have ever experienced. I cannot drive it for more that 1 hour without suffering severe pain in my posterior!
Mercury Tracer Wagon - sporty performance yet func
Fred O., 06/02/2018
LS 4dr Wagon
Look at the engine! That tells a lot about the car condition and owner maintenance.
