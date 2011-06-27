Used 1997 Mercury Tracer Wagon Consumer Reviews
surpassed my expectations
We bought this wagon as our second car/grocery getter because it was listed in Consumer Reports as a recommended used car buy, Edmunds had good things to say about it & (let's face it) it was inexpensive. We've owned it for a couple years now and we've had zero problems with it. It's fun to drive, easy to park & good on gas. My husband was prepared to hate it because it's a "wagon" but he has to admit that it's grown on him. He's commuted to work in it & was pleasantly surprised how well it performed for him. I would definitely buy one of these again!
The Epitome of Economical
I bought the car 11yrs. old with 34k miles. As of 7/10/08 the car has 48k miles. It's been an ideal car for me. I work in town, but commute an hour away for college. The car has been very reliable and economical. Maintenance is cheap. It sips fuel. The wagon body style has come in useful on many occasions. The car seems very well built for just being a cheap economy car. The interior is comfortable. It drives pretty nicely. Great brakes. Great steering. Very smooth, yet stable ride. The seats are firm, but seem good for my bad back. For the low initial price and dependable, affordable service that follows, this is a great choice in used economy cars of this age.
Good car
I have had this car for nine years. Bought it used. It now has over 208,000 miles. Over the years it has required basic wear and tear maintenance. What a miracle of a car!
love my wagon!
We've owned this car for 5 years & the only extra money that we've put out is for new tires & brake service. That's gotta be good enough to satisfy anybody. Back in '97 I thought about getting an import & Ford updated the Escort/Tracer just in time to get my attention. I'm happy with my little wagon & intend to keep it for a long time!
Lots of Gusto for an econ
I bought this car at 98k to go to work and back, weekend work and just kicking around town. It now has 107k & I love it. For a small economy car I'm surprised at it's get up and go power, handling, and comfort. The styling is nice too. The car I have has everything you would want in a car today. Airbags, ABS, A/C, power everything & alloy wheels The model I'm driving is a stick which I don't mind but I'd rather be in an automatic but what do you want for under $2,000. (It's a 97 bought in 02. NOT BAD JACK!!) Only thing I'v had to do w/ this thing is a tune-up and oil changes. (Knock on wood)
