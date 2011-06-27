Used 1994 Mercury Topaz Sedan Consumer Reviews

Fairly Reliable Car bowfin , 04/06/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have had this car since it was one year old. About 105,000 miles on vehicle. Only parts replaced outside of what you would expect from normal wear and tear, were gas tank and water pump. Gas mileage should be better fot this size car. Only get about 24 MPG. Report Abuse

Awesome Car Michelle W , 10/16/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Drove this car for 7 years. Had to replace the transmission 3 times but covered by Ford. Replaced shocks, brakes etc. Literally drove this car into the ground Was dependable and reliable.

I call it my "carbuncle" Eddie , 12/18/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car may be an eyesore, but it hasn't let me down yet. I initially bought it for my 5mi commute to work and figured that anything would suffice. Since then I have developed enough confidence in her to drive from NYC to Montreal and back ("check engine light" blinking most of the way). Aside from a couple hundred dollars of basic repairs in the past 3 years I have poured nothing into this car and it has consistently performed better than I could have dreamed. Not much pick up and difficulty exceeding 75MPH, but for what I paid a true gem (be it topaz or carbuncle).

Mercury Topaz - Sedan CMC , 06/10/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Love this car! Roadster Edition - Fun to drive & haul kids around. Still looks sharp! Had trouble with fuel pump - replaced 4 times in 5 years - fixed at Ford until last time - WE found loose wire in sending unit - Ford no longer makes that part according to local Ford dealership. Was very disappointed car is only 10 years old & Ford can't work on it.