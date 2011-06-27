  1. Home
Used 1994 Mercury Topaz Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Topaz
5(0%)4(42%)3(44%)2(14%)1(0%)
3.3
7 reviews
Fairly Reliable Car

bowfin, 04/06/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have had this car since it was one year old. About 105,000 miles on vehicle. Only parts replaced outside of what you would expect from normal wear and tear, were gas tank and water pump. Gas mileage should be better fot this size car. Only get about 24 MPG.

Awesome Car

Michelle W, 10/16/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Drove this car for 7 years. Had to replace the transmission 3 times but covered by Ford. Replaced shocks, brakes etc. Literally drove this car into the ground Was dependable and reliable.

I call it my "carbuncle"

Eddie , 12/18/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car may be an eyesore, but it hasn't let me down yet. I initially bought it for my 5mi commute to work and figured that anything would suffice. Since then I have developed enough confidence in her to drive from NYC to Montreal and back ("check engine light" blinking most of the way). Aside from a couple hundred dollars of basic repairs in the past 3 years I have poured nothing into this car and it has consistently performed better than I could have dreamed. Not much pick up and difficulty exceeding 75MPH, but for what I paid a true gem (be it topaz or carbuncle).

Mercury Topaz - Sedan

CMC, 06/10/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Love this car! Roadster Edition - Fun to drive & haul kids around. Still looks sharp! Had trouble with fuel pump - replaced 4 times in 5 years - fixed at Ford until last time - WE found loose wire in sending unit - Ford no longer makes that part according to local Ford dealership. Was very disappointed car is only 10 years old & Ford can't work on it.

ive got the topaz blues

sully39208, 06/15/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

has 88,000 miles--mechanic has told me to get rid of it--BUYER BEWARE--ive had this car since 9/99--dont drive 2.3 engine with auto transmission very fast- -i put a quart of oil in it every 1200 miles...watch for head gasket--watch radiator--it leaks...ive replaced motor and trans mounts--front end gets knocked out of whack easy--check front end alignment twice a yr...good a/c and stereo..replaced head gasket...u got to baby this vehicle--"check engine" light is on often--doesnt necessary mean there is a problem--could be soft-code problem--i was told to replace gas cap-- that might help--could be a sensor prob-

