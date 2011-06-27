I bought this car new in the fall of 1994 for a little over $11,000. Used to commute with it-----60 miles one way for its first 6 years. It was actually quite comfortable and handled nicely if you consider the price I paid. It now has 229,000 miles on it, and it still doesn't use oil between 5000 mile changes (Mobil 1 always). Got 30 mpg on the highway commute. Never had to do any work on the engine or transmission (5 speed manual). Replaced the brakes and shocks once. Still original clutch. It's been a great $11,000 car!!!

