1994 Mercury Topaz Review
Other years
1994 Highlights
The Topaz receives CFC-free air conditioning. This will be the last year for the Topaz; Mercury is replacing it with an all-new compact called the Mystique.
427435,08/03/2009
I bought this car new in the fall of 1994 for a little over $11,000. Used to commute with it-----60 miles one way for its first 6 years. It was actually quite comfortable and handled nicely if you consider the price I paid. It now has 229,000 miles on it, and it still doesn't use oil between 5000 mile changes (Mobil 1 always). Got 30 mpg on the highway commute. Never had to do any work on the engine or transmission (5 speed manual). Replaced the brakes and shocks once. Still original clutch. It's been a great $11,000 car!!!
bowfin,04/06/2002
I have had this car since it was one year old. About 105,000 miles on vehicle. Only parts replaced outside of what you would expect from normal wear and tear, were gas tank and water pump. Gas mileage should be better fot this size car. Only get about 24 MPG.
Michelle W,10/16/2008
Drove this car for 7 years. Had to replace the transmission 3 times but covered by Ford. Replaced shocks, brakes etc. Literally drove this car into the ground Was dependable and reliable.
Anthony J C,05/16/2002
i have had this car for 2 days now and so far i love it. i used to have a ford taurus and i like this car better. it is lighter and it has a little less power but thats ok because i got my licence taken away for speeding tickets 6 months after i got my licence witht the taurus. this car is easy to maneuver and it corners well. there is a little rust under the rear licence plate but thats ok it gets me to where i need to go.
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
96 hp @ 4200 rpm
