Used 1990 Mercury Topaz Sedan Consumer Reviews

DO NOT buy an old mercury topaz, they always break down and repairs are worth more than the car itself, even if you do it yourself, do not buy this car, very unreliable, and it will stab you in the back

Zach , 04/30/2008

This was my first car, I paid my grandparents 500 dollars for it and I have done most the work myself for an 18 year old car not much should be expected. It starts up first try everytime and right now its missing on one cylinder and I cant figure out why but if it weren't for that it would be getting better mileage, but in never got over 22, the 3 speed automatic has no overdrive and if you go over 65 you can almost see the needle go down, the only stuff that has been done to this car is minor stuff that has to be done to every car. This is a good car for college students cheap, and reliable within reason, you aren't buying it for its looks are you? didn't think so