Used 1990 Mercury Topaz Sedan Consumer Reviews
Tom's Topaz
A great car for a teen like myself. I haven't had any major problems with it, at least not caused by myself. When driven conservatively, it gets well over its rated fuel efficiencies. Not a bad interior.
good car when taken care of
The alternator the air conditioning system and the fuel pump went out of this car but it has paid for itself many times i bet i get 200k out of it
Topaz
I bought the car for $300.00. It's a practical car for ages 16-60. And the parts are easy to find as well as cheap
Worst Car ever
DO NOT buy an old mercury topaz, they always break down and repairs are worth more than the car itself, even if you do it yourself, do not buy this car, very unreliable, and it will stab you in the back
good hand me down
This was my first car, I paid my grandparents 500 dollars for it and I have done most the work myself for an 18 year old car not much should be expected. It starts up first try everytime and right now its missing on one cylinder and I cant figure out why but if it weren't for that it would be getting better mileage, but in never got over 22, the 3 speed automatic has no overdrive and if you go over 65 you can almost see the needle go down, the only stuff that has been done to this car is minor stuff that has to be done to every car. This is a good car for college students cheap, and reliable within reason, you aren't buying it for its looks are you? didn't think so
Sponsored cars related to the Topaz
Related Used 1990 Mercury Topaz Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner