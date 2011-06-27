  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Topaz
  4. Used 1990 Mercury Topaz
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

1990 Mercury Topaz Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mercury Topaz for Sale
List Price Estimate
$780 - $1,843
Used Topaz for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Mercury Topaz.

5(0%)
4(60%)
3(20%)
2(20%)
1(0%)
3.4
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Tom's Topaz
AdmTom,11/27/2002
A great car for a teen like myself. I haven't had any major problems with it, at least not caused by myself. When driven conservatively, it gets well over its rated fuel efficiencies. Not a bad interior.
good car when taken care of
tatorhole,02/06/2004
The alternator the air conditioning system and the fuel pump went out of this car but it has paid for itself many times i bet i get 200k out of it
Topaz
JDSng,02/28/2004
I bought the car for $300.00. It's a practical car for ages 16-60. And the parts are easy to find as well as cheap
Worst Car ever
Jo3,07/02/2003
DO NOT buy an old mercury topaz, they always break down and repairs are worth more than the car itself, even if you do it yourself, do not buy this car, very unreliable, and it will stab you in the back
See all 5 reviews of the 1990 Mercury Topaz
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
98 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1990 Mercury Topaz features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Mercury Topaz

Used 1990 Mercury Topaz Overview

The Used 1990 Mercury Topaz is offered in the following submodels: Topaz Sedan, Topaz Coupe. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan AWD, XR5 2dr Coupe, GS 2dr Coupe, LS 4dr Sedan, GS 4dr Sedan, LTS 4dr Sedan AWD, GS 2dr Coupe AWD, LTS 4dr Sedan, and GS 4dr Sedan AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Mercury Topaz?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Mercury Topazes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Mercury Topaz for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Mercury Topaz.

Can't find a used 1990 Mercury Topazs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Topaz for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $8,599.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $22,454.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Topaz for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $19,591.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,755.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Mercury Topaz?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercury lease specials
Check out Mercury Topaz lease specials

Related Used 1990 Mercury Topaz info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles