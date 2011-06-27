1990 Mercury Topaz Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$780 - $1,843
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
AdmTom,11/27/2002
A great car for a teen like myself. I haven't had any major problems with it, at least not caused by myself. When driven conservatively, it gets well over its rated fuel efficiencies. Not a bad interior.
tatorhole,02/06/2004
The alternator the air conditioning system and the fuel pump went out of this car but it has paid for itself many times i bet i get 200k out of it
JDSng,02/28/2004
I bought the car for $300.00. It's a practical car for ages 16-60. And the parts are easy to find as well as cheap
Jo3,07/02/2003
DO NOT buy an old mercury topaz, they always break down and repairs are worth more than the car itself, even if you do it yourself, do not buy this car, very unreliable, and it will stab you in the back
Features & Specs
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
98 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4400 rpm
