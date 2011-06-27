  1. Home
Used 1990 Mercury Topaz Consumer Reviews

Tom's Topaz

AdmTom, 11/27/2002
A great car for a teen like myself. I haven't had any major problems with it, at least not caused by myself. When driven conservatively, it gets well over its rated fuel efficiencies. Not a bad interior.

good car when taken care of

tatorhole, 02/06/2004
The alternator the air conditioning system and the fuel pump went out of this car but it has paid for itself many times i bet i get 200k out of it

Topaz

JDSng, 02/28/2004
I bought the car for $300.00. It's a practical car for ages 16-60. And the parts are easy to find as well as cheap

Worst Car ever

Jo3, 07/02/2003
DO NOT buy an old mercury topaz, they always break down and repairs are worth more than the car itself, even if you do it yourself, do not buy this car, very unreliable, and it will stab you in the back

good hand me down

Zach, 04/30/2008
This was my first car, I paid my grandparents 500 dollars for it and I have done most the work myself for an 18 year old car not much should be expected. It starts up first try everytime and right now its missing on one cylinder and I cant figure out why but if it weren't for that it would be getting better mileage, but in never got over 22, the 3 speed automatic has no overdrive and if you go over 65 you can almost see the needle go down, the only stuff that has been done to this car is minor stuff that has to be done to every car. This is a good car for college students cheap, and reliable within reason, you aren't buying it for its looks are you? didn't think so

