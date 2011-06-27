Used 1997 Mercury Sable Wagon Consumer Reviews
My Sable
I got this vehicle from a friend who owns a junk yard. The thing about my car is that for being from a junkyard it was clean and I just liked. I bought it for 1200 cash and drove it home. I had two problems with it when I bought, had to get brakes and one other thing that I can’t remember. I don’t drive much anymore since I have been retired (to the market once monthly and for Dr. visits.). I babysat my grandkids sometimes (plenty of room), take the dog to the groomers, one semester I took course at the university, haul a couple of things in back (drop down the back seats for extra room). I had it for 5 years, maintained it mechanically (oil, filters, tire rotation, and belts. I never, had a problem, it was very reliable, good on gas, one small dent from previous owner. I really liked my car very much. One day it just starter to lounge when I stoped at a light while taking my grandson to a soccer game. I did not know what happen, but my baby got us back home safely, I thank God. I would say I got my money’s worth and more.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great car
Car has 170,000 miles and still going strong. Only a few minor issues that you might expect after 100,000 miles. Camshaft sensor went out, rear wheels have gone out of alignment requiring some filing and the transmission acted up at 130,000 miles but then corrected itself (go figure). Overall a great vehicle and believe it will go well past 200,000 miles. Would buy another. Great handling, style, comfort, quiet and reliable.
Very Durable Performer
We had our previous Sable (1986 wagon) for 240,000 miles and loved it -- great ride, room and comfort, plus 30 mpg highway. So we bought the 1997. Initially, I didn't like it much because the seats were firmer, the springs were harsher and the ride had too much "road feel." It also had less interior space. (And lower fuel economy (28 mpg highway). All that said, my admiration for the car keeps growing and growing. It is very dependable. Nothing has had to be replaced except for tires and oil, so far. This baby ought to go 300,000 easy.
Awesome Vehicle
I bought this vehicle because my old car was a peice of crap and dying and I needed something quick. This car was a very good price and in excellent condtion from the previous owner.
Great car but plan ahead
I have now owned three Taurus/Sable wagons and will buy another for many reasons that make the car work for me. Comfort, Great roadholding, safety, and the ability to hold a ten foot long piece of wood or pipe from Home Depot. The cars almost never need any work on them but can be expensive to fix as any new car can be when the do break. The big weakness to these cars is the transmission is very weak and will generally require a rebuild around 125- 140k. The rebuild is not expensive as trasmissions go (between 900 and 2k depending on the shop).
Sponsored cars related to the Sable
Related Used 1997 Mercury Sable Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner