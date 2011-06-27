Used 1997 Mercury Sable Wagon Consumer Reviews

My Sable Blanca , 02/04/2019 GS 4dr Wagon 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I got this vehicle from a friend who owns a junk yard. The thing about my car is that for being from a junkyard it was clean and I just liked. I bought it for 1200 cash and drove it home. I had two problems with it when I bought, had to get brakes and one other thing that I can’t remember. I don’t drive much anymore since I have been retired (to the market once monthly and for Dr. visits.). I babysat my grandkids sometimes (plenty of room), take the dog to the groomers, one semester I took course at the university, haul a couple of things in back (drop down the back seats for extra room). I had it for 5 years, maintained it mechanically (oil, filters, tire rotation, and belts. I never, had a problem, it was very reliable, good on gas, one small dent from previous owner. I really liked my car very much. One day it just starter to lounge when I stoped at a light while taking my grandson to a soccer game. I did not know what happen, but my baby got us back home safely, I thank God. I would say I got my money’s worth and more. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car zikj , 07/29/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Car has 170,000 miles and still going strong. Only a few minor issues that you might expect after 100,000 miles. Camshaft sensor went out, rear wheels have gone out of alignment requiring some filing and the transmission acted up at 130,000 miles but then corrected itself (go figure). Overall a great vehicle and believe it will go well past 200,000 miles. Would buy another. Great handling, style, comfort, quiet and reliable. Report Abuse

Very Durable Performer Rolling in Mississip , 07/07/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful We had our previous Sable (1986 wagon) for 240,000 miles and loved it -- great ride, room and comfort, plus 30 mpg highway. So we bought the 1997. Initially, I didn't like it much because the seats were firmer, the springs were harsher and the ride had too much "road feel." It also had less interior space. (And lower fuel economy (28 mpg highway). All that said, my admiration for the car keeps growing and growing. It is very dependable. Nothing has had to be replaced except for tires and oil, so far. This baby ought to go 300,000 easy. Report Abuse

Awesome Vehicle amazonkarebear , 03/02/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle because my old car was a peice of crap and dying and I needed something quick. This car was a very good price and in excellent condtion from the previous owner. Report Abuse