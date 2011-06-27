Used 1991 Mercury Sable Wagon Consumer Reviews

fattkiddlee , 02/11/2009

Ive only had this car a couple months, but so far i love her. She has about 190000 miles, and still runs great. The paint is bad, and there is a lot of rust. but i want to invest to fix her up. i have had no major problems with her, but there are lots of small things i want to fix. Shes a very comfy ride. my friend and i refer to is as lazyboys in a car. haha.