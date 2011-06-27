  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Sable
  4. Used 1991 Mercury Sable
  5. Used 1991 Mercury Sable Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 Mercury Sable Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Sable
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Sables for sale
List Price Estimate
$763 - $1,866
Used Sable for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I love my car

fattkiddlee, 02/11/2009
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Ive only had this car a couple months, but so far i love her. She has about 190000 miles, and still runs great. The paint is bad, and there is a lot of rust. but i want to invest to fix her up. i have had no major problems with her, but there are lots of small things i want to fix. Shes a very comfy ride. my friend and i refer to is as lazyboys in a car. haha.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Sables for sale

Related Used 1991 Mercury Sable Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles