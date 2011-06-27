Used 1991 Mercury Sable Sedan Consumer Reviews

great ride for all sumer.winter. sasha gray sable , 07/09/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I got this 1991 sable from my friend 5 year ago. I drove tough 10,000 a year, 125*F 5 passengers MAX A/C up hill +full load in AR.From reno 1,900 trip. -15*F... E brake on snow jump 3-4feet high (try to have anew car) but it still run great. After all that full 1 year abused.I replace 4 strut, tire rod ends,end links and 1engine mount and I start to loving it. And I still drive it more than my subaru wrx STI -comfordable for long drive -roommy -good in snow -good connering -good brake (never lock on dry or wet) -smooth on speed bump rough or off road ONLY one thing I don't like slow acceleration hard to get up hill. But can't compare to my 300 hp STI. Report Abuse

Although the Engine runs forever Apterigo , 05/07/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Although the engine of this vehicle runs forever, it doesn't do much good because the rest of the car falls apart. Case in point: New CVs, new inner&outter Tie rods, Ball Joints, rear shocks, rear passenger door hinge is broken, bad 02 sensor, the list goes on and on. My car now has almost 200,000, which is great for the engine, but the rest of the car falling apart.

Still Amazing after all this time DitzyGenius , 03/11/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful My car was purchased new at the end of 1990 by my grandmother. After she died in '99, it was purchased by my neighbors. They did a few minor repairs to it, nothing major, and then my parents bought it back for my first car. I've been driving it for nearly 3 years now and I totally love it! It's very reliable and comfortable (all of my friends are glad to catch a ride with me because of the comfort). My only complaint is that it isn't exactly the cutest thing for a teenager to be driving around! Gas mileage is great, even with over 130,000 miles on it and 12-13 years of wear and tear, only a few minor repairs and what not.

Reliable mihalovna , 06/17/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have found that my sable is one of the most reliable cars from the early 90's (as most ford cars are.) It gets good highway miles for a sedan and if maintained regularly is quite reliable in everyday transportation. I have had little or no major repairs nor did previous owners.